Biden surveys storm-ravaged Kentucky

By Brittney Baird, Sebastian Posey
 3 days ago

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — President Joe Biden toured Kentucky Wednesday after a deadly tornado outbreak spanning through portions of Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas .

The president landed at Fort Campbell around 10 a.m. CST and took Marine One to Mayfield where Biden surveyed some of the hardest-hit areas from the storm.

President Biden is expected to deliver some remarks at the conclusion of the tour from Dawson Springs.

‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die’: 9-year-old girl remembers being in the middle of a tornado

More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and four other states over the weekend, killing at least 88 people and demolishing homes, downing power lines and cutting off residents from key utilities as temperatures dropped below freezing in Kentucky earlier this week.

The president signed two federal disaster declarations for Kentucky over the weekend, providing federal aid for search and rescue and cleanup operations, as well as aid for temporary housing and to help individuals and businesses recover.

Biden said earlier this week during a White House briefing on the tragedy with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and other top emergency response officials that the federal government is committed to providing whatever the affected states need in the aftermath of the storm.

PHOTOS | Mayfield tornado destruction

“We’re going to get this done,” Biden said. “We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help.”

On Tuesday, President Biden approved an emergency declaration to make federal assistance available to nine Tennessee counties impacted in the state’s tornado outbreak.

The emergency declaration makes Cheatham, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Gibson, Lake, Obion, Stewart and Weakley counties eligible for federal funding reimbursement for emergency measures taken in response to the tornado, according to a release.

TEMA has made a recovery web page available in an effort to help storm survivors find resources and support.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.

