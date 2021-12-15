ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

The #1 Worst Drink for a Flatter Stomach, Says Dietitian

By Samantha Boesch
EatThis
EatThis
 3 days ago
Shutterstock

If you're on the path to weight loss, chances are you have specific goals in mind. Maybe you are focusing on toning your arms, building more muscles in your legs, or getting a flatter stomach. Whatever your goals may be, there may be certain foods or drinks that are getting in your way.

That's why we talked with registered dietitian Cassie Madsen, MS, RD about the drinks that can hinder your attempts at leaning out and losing weight. And according to Madsen, energy drinks are one of the worst drinks to have when you're trying to get a flatter stomach.

Why energy drinks are so bad for a flat stomach

Shutterstock

"Many people are under the impression that they are doing something good for themselves when they crack open an energy drink," says Madsen, "however, many energy drinks are loaded with added sugar."

Limiting your sugary beverages when you're trying to lose weight is important, and according to an article published in Circulation, these types of drinks with added sugar are directly linked to having more belly fat.

Madsen uses Rockstar Energy Drinks as an example. "A 12 ounce can of the Rockstar Punched contains 61 grams of added sugar, which is more than most soda and will definitely get in the way of anyone's weight loss goals."

She also notes that on top of adding tons of unnecessary sugar to your diet, the carbonation in these energy drinks can cause "increased gas and bloating, which isn't helpful if you are aiming for a flat stomach."

A final thing to consider with choosing energy drinks is that if it is sweetened with high fructose corn syrup, "some people have poor tolerance to excess fructose in the diet which can lead to additional gut symptoms like gas, bloating and distention," says Madsen.

Substitutes for energy drinks

While these drinks can give you the boost of energy you may be looking for in the moment, it's better for your weight loss goals to choose another source of caffeine like black coffee or green tea for a flatter stomach.

For more healthy eating news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Related
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

The Everyday Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

The drink may also be protective against type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Drinking a pint of low-fat milk each day could help double weight loss, researchers have found. The healthy drink has been linked to halving fat and reducing the chance of type 2 diabetes. Critical nutrients in milk...
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Is Linked To Weight Loss

High levels of this vitamin are associated with 20 pounds more weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D are linked to more weight loss, research finds. People who are dieting have been shown to lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin D levels. Vitamin D at higher levels...
WEIGHT LOSS
asapland.com

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits

How to Use Cinnamon For Diabetics and its Benefits. Diabetes is an ailment that has affected the lives of many, but for those it does not affect, they can live their normal life like others. They need to watch what they consume and if required take medicines prescribed by the doctor, which can be oral or insulin injection depending upon the type of diabetes.
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

This Sweet Snack Is Great for Diabetics and Can Slash Blood Sugar Levels by 23%

If you have diabetes, you must avoid all sugar, right? Actually, you have room for a sweet treat every now and then as long as you follow a healthy diet. Restricting yourself from eating any sugar can cause you to impulsively overeat whatever it is you’re craving. So, eating a healthy portion of something sweet is a good thing! One sugary food may even help you maintain healthy blood glucose levels: raisins.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

2 Supplements That Double Weight Loss

Taking the two supplements lead to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. Calcium supplementation combined with vitamin D can help weight loss, research finds. Taking the two supplements led to people in the study losing more belly fat and more fat overall. One study...
WEIGHT LOSS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
Tampa Bay Times

5 Best Weight Loss Pills and Diet Supplements That Actually Work

With the sheer number of options available on today’s market, finding the best supplements to help you achieve your fitness goals can be overwhelming. Sometimes, diet and exercise are just not enough to get rid of stubborn body fat. If you’re tired of putting in hours at the gym to no avail, taking a weight loss supplement can provide that extra boost of energy you need to lose a few pounds and see some great results.
WEIGHT LOSS
Real Simple

Does Drinking Coffee Really Dehydrate You? We Asked Dietitians

According to the National Coffee Association, 62 percent of Americans drink coffee daily, with the average coffee drinker consuming more than three cups each day. If you tend to spend more time sipping coffee instead of water throughout the day, you might be asking the question: Does coffee dehydrate you?
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Protein-Rich Foods Everyday For Increased Fat Burn

Protein is one of the primary macronutrients needed within a balanced diet for weight loss, helping to boost your metabolism and naturally increase fat burn within the body. Great for fueling the muscles after a workout to improve performance over time, protein is vital for effortless weight loss as it also increases satiety, leading you to become less prone to overeating. However, there are some protein sources which are better than others when it comes to fueling fat loss, and the leaner options are often better for helping you to achieve optimal results.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Seeing Less Diet Soda In Stores

When Royal Crown Cola debuted Diet-Rite Cola in 1958, the company marketed it toward diabetics (via Our Everyday Life). However, as Diet-Rite Cola quickly became one of the nation's best selling sodas, companies like Pepsi and Coca-Cola began noticing that most consumers were actually not diabetics, but dieters, and quickly invented their own comparable products to compete in the diet soda market (via Fast Company). Fast forward to 2021 and CNN has recently reported that diet sodas are an increasingly scarce find in retailers, and have instead been replaced with soft drinks labeled as "zero sugar" — indeed, sodas like Canada Dry, 7Up, A&W, and Sunkist have all rebranded from "diet" to "zero sugar." But why make such a seemingly small switch-up? It's all a marketing strategy aimed toward younger generations, including Millennials and Generation Zers. Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America Greg Lyons chimed in on the topic, stating, "Younger people just don't like the word 'diet.'"
FOOD & DRINKS
healththoroughfare.com

5 Of The Best Foods To Eat High In Magnesium

Magnesium plays an important role in the body. It is essential for approximately 300 biochemical reactions and it helps to stabilize blood sugar levels. It is also necessary for the production of energy. Magnesium deficiency is common and it can lead to serious health problems. Magnesium is an essential part of bone health, as nearly half of all magnesium is contained within the bone. In fact, if you don’t get enough dietary magnesium, your body will leach it from your bones to keep blood levels normal. This can lead to osteoporosis or other bone issues. Magnesium deficiency has also been linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
NUTRITION
asapland.com

Treating Stomach Germs With Vinegar

We all know too well how difficult it can be to fight stomach germs, especially if you are that person who always has an upset stomach. Although eating yogurt can ease the pain that comes with diarrhea or constipation, sometimes the issue stems from food poisoning. That is why we’re sharing this vinegar drink recipe that not only treats stomach discomfort but also kills bad bacteria.
HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
110K+
Followers
11K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

