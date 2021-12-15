Kennewick police investigate second drive-by shooting in one week
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating their second drive-by shooting of the week.
Police responded to a weapons complaint around 11:48 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of East 4th Avenue near Washington Street.
Investigators say a home was hit multiple times by gunfire, however no one was injured.
The Kennewick Police Department says this shooting appears to be a targeted incident.
On Sunday, the Kennewick Police Department responded to a drive-by shooting that damaged property at a home on the 700 block of South Fir Street. It’s unclear at this time if these shootings are related.
