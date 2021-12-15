ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. among 9 more Rams placed on COVID-19 list, team facility closed

By Kevin Modesti
 4 days ago
The Rams felt they’d triumphed over adversity as well as one of the best teams in the NFL when they overcame the loss of five players to the COVID-19 reserve list and beat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. It turns out, though, their battle with the coronavirus...

Related
ClutchPoints

Tyler Lockett, another Russell Wilson Seahawks weapon out with COVID

The Seattle Seahawks are already dealing with a number of injuries heading into their Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has one injured weapon in wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and just lost two more due to positive COVID-19 tests. Per Field Yates of ESPN, Tyler Lockett and Alex Collins have tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Star Furious With NFL’s Latest Decision

Seahawks star linebacker K.J. Wright isn’t happy with the NFL’s decision to postpone his team’s game against the Rams. Wright voiced his displeasure on Twitter by saying that the rules are bent in favor of the Rams and that he was lied to. He also thinks that if this were the other way around (meaning if Seattle had the outbreak) the game would still be going on as scheduled.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
Ernest Jones
ClutchPoints

Kurt Warner’s blunt take on Matthew Stafford will make Rams fans question team’s playoff fate

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has been a tale of two halves. The Rams started off 7-1 led by then-early MVP candidate Matthew Stafford, who had Los Angeles’ offense as one of the best in the league. Stafford and the Rams’ offense has since sputtered, with the team going 2-3 after their hot start. Former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner has a blunt take on Stafford that will make fans question the team’s playoff fate.
NFL
The Spun

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr Has 1-Word Message For Fans

Earlier this week, Odell Beckham Jr. was one of the several Los Angeles Rams players to test positive for COVID-19. But now, just a few days later, the veteran wide receiver seems to have an update on his status. Taking to Twitter on Friday afternoon, Beckham updated fans with a...
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams found ways to get Odell Beckham Jr. involved in this offense

There were plenty of concerns openly voiced over the LA Rams adding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster late in the season. Terms like ‘locker room cancer’ and “egotistical maniac’ were tossed around as though commentators had personal first-hand experience with the guy. Many cited that his need to be the hero on the team would prove to be the last straw to dismantle whatever remains of the team’s fragile playoff hopes. Others saw a far more sinister impact, a player who would be screaming for the football by Christmas Day, forcing a confrontation with his teammates and his head coach.
NFL
49erswebzone

Boxer Frank Gore remains hopeful 49ers will call

Frank Gore is a busy man these days. The future Hall of Fame NFL running back is preparing for his pro boxing debut against former NBA star Deron Williams on Saturday. However, he still loves the team that drafted him in 2005—the San Francisco 49ers. Even while training for this weekend's event, he is doing so in a 49ers tank top, and his fight entrance outfit colors are red and gold.
NFL
CBS LA

Rams Home Tilt With Seahawks Pushed To Tuesday Due To COVID Outbreak

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Rams home divisional battle with the Seattle Seahawks, originally scheduled to take place Sunday, has been moved to Tuesday due to an outbreak of COVID cases in the Rams locker room. The NFL confirmed that the game has been pushed to Tuesday at 4 p.m. Pacific time. As of Thursday, the Rams had 25 players on the NFL’s reserve/COVID list, nearly half their active roster, including star players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. and Jalen Ramsey, according to ESPN. The NFL has been hit hard by COVID-19, which has lead to a spike in case numbers around the league. Two other games were also pushed. Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cleveland Browns was moved to Monday, and Sunday’s game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles was pushed to Tuesday as well.
NFL
The Spun

Rams Announce New Decision On WR Odell Beckham Jr

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is good to go for Tuesday’s contest against the Seattle Seahawks. Beckham Jr. tested positive earlier in the week and was one of several Rams starters on the Reserve/COVID list due to an outbreak. Because of that outbreak, the NFL had to move the...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: Odell Beckham Jr posts encouraging news

The Los Angeles Rams Week 15 game against the Seattle Seahawks as been postponed to Tuesday December 21 at 4pm. This should give players a better chance to recover and the team a chance to field a competitive lineup. The League has also altered their protocols regarding the criteria for players that have been placed on the Covid-19 reserve list making it easier for them to return quicker.
NFL
