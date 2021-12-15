ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

By Rachit Vats
 4 days ago
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”

What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.

Time magazine had on Monday named Musk "Person of the Year" for 2021 in a year when Tesla stock secured a $1 trillion market cap and SpaceX flew an all-civilian crew to space for three days.

Musk responded a day later, chiding Senator Warren and adding that he will pay more taxes than any American in history this year.

Musk did not stop there. In a separate tweet, he mocked Senator Warren, saying she reminded him of a childhood friend’s “angry mom” who would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason.

The billionaire entrepreneur and the world’s richest man later asked her not to call the manager, addressing her as "Senator Karen."

Karen is a pejorative term used for middle-aged women who supposedly behave entitled.

Why It Matters: Musk has been selling shares in Tesla to pay the taxes on the exercise of options that expire next year. The billionaire entrepreneur has so far sold shares worth $12.7 billion, as per reports.

Musk had in November asked his large Twitter following if he should sell 10% of his held shares in Tesla, which amount to 17 million shares, without taking into account exercisable options.

To date, Musk has sold 12.7 million or 74.7% of those 17 million shares. He has also exercised nearly 15 million options.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.82% lower at $958.51 a share on Tuesday.

Comments / 92

Just Saying
2d ago

warren doesn't run a business or create jobs, much less provide a service that we could well live without, so wouldn't that be called a leech to society or a freeloader ?

Reply(1)
17
Deplorable@2652
2d ago

😂😂😂😂😂I’m starting to like this guy 😂😂😂😂😂 at least his sense of humor 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Reply(3)
25
America supporter
1d ago

Even worse would be a Elton Musk who has the maturity of a 4 year old. I am not a Warren supporter, nor a supporter or spoiled little rich boys.

Reply(11)
4
