Get in holiday spirit with next 3rd Friday in downtown Salisbury

Dec. 17 is the next 3rd Friday in downtown Salisbury. This month's event is hosted indoors only, so that means no artists and crafters outside on the street, but there is still lots to do and see inside, So, don your ugliest sweater for a night of shopping and the arts.

Photo ops abound on N. Division Street with the Christmas Tree illuminated, along with a Hanukkah Menorah and Kwanzaa Kinara. Santa’s Workshop and Mailbox are also on N. Division Street — kids can drop Santa a letter or stop by Saturday afternoon to visit him in person. For more Christmas charm, visit Wicomico Presbyterian’s Open House located just north of Route 50 in Newtown, and enjoy the sanctuary decorated for the holidays, outdoor luminaries and Christmas music on the organ.

Shoppers, check out Salisbury Art Space’s annual Holiday Bazaar, open late from 5-8 p.m., for a wide variety of locally handmade gifts and fine art made by Salisbury Art Space’s members. Soul Yoga Studio is hosting its final night of Market on the Mat with handmade treasures or pick-up Soul Yoga merch and gift cards for the gift-giving season. Lilac Clothing Company will be celebrating 3rd Friday with 30% off the entire store all day, so be sure to stop by and take advantage of their last big sale before Christmas.

Blackwater Apothecary is hosting a Holiday Mini Market and a Yule Log Workshop — check out featured vendors like Vidalia’s Goods, Mrs. Fancy Plants, Red Wine Vintage, Mouthy Broad and the Bug Boutique. The DIY Yule Log Workshop hosted by Vidalia’s Goods has limited seating, so sign up early to learn about yule and create your own yule log candle holder to light your hearth through the longest night of the year. Supplies including logs, barks, twigs, local greenery, dried fruit and cinnamon.

Revival, downtown Salisbury’s new entertainment venue, is hosting “Dial S for Santa,” an interactive Holiday Mystery Dinner hosted by Ovation Dinner Theatre. “Dial S for Santa” is a festive comic mystery all about discovering who kidnapped Santa Claus.

Tickets are on sale now and include dinner featuring bacon wrapped figs stuffed with goat cheese, classic Italian lasagna and eggnog crème brulee. Revival is located on the third floor of the City Center Building.

3rd Friday will no longer require facemasks for outdoor activities, but remember masks could still be required inside. The 3rd Friday virtual event on Facebook will continue to share event and community highlights for those who choose to continue to social distance.

3rd Friday is a downtown economic development initiative and a project of the Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District, in partnership with the city of Salisbury. For more information, visit 3rdFridaySby.com