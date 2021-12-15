Opinion: Teacher pension funding in CT is inequitable
By Anthony Randazzo and Amy Dowell
5 days ago
In Connecticut, wealthier towns paying higher salaries have an advantage in recruiting teachers to their school districts. This is an inequity that the state legislature has sought to balance by providing greater state aid to school districts in lower-income areas. But without knowing it, the legislature has been undercutting their own...
