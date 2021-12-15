The Culvert Pipe Buck

While San Antonio winters are generally mild, there are days when the weather can be brutal for pets. Animals can freeze to death outside if precautions aren’t taken. Most animal lovers know to bring their pets inside the house, garage or enclosed patio during inclement weather and harsh temperatures. But feral cats don’t have families to look after them anymore. Abandoned by their owners and left to survive in a hostile environment where food is scare and people want them gone, feral cats suffer more during the winter months than any other time of the year.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO