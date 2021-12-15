Global Market Development Manager, Cell & Gene Therapy – Thermo Fisher Scientific – San Diego, CA

Sterility testing is an integral part of the pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is an essential part of every sterilization verification process in many industries. Sterility testing is an extremely difficult process that must be planned and executed with precision, which in turn help eliminate false positive results. Technician errors or laboratory contamination are the primary causes of false positive results. The sterility test should be performed in a clean room with no or minimal chance of error, which in turn help ensure compliance with U.S. Pharmacopeia requirements in terms of viable microbial air and surface counts. Moreover, the unique requirements for employing sterility testing as an official test and to determine the suitability are regulated under the good manufacturing practices guidelines.

