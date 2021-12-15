ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AP interview: Karzai says he invited Taliban in

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Afghan president Hamid Karzai says the Taliban didn't take the...

WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
PennLive.com

Former Afghanistan president says he invited Taliban into capital after President Ghani fled

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban didn’t take the Afghan capital — they were invited, says the man who issued the invitation. In an Associated Press interview, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai offered some of the first insights into the secret and sudden departure of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani — and how he came to invite the Taliban into the city “to protect the population so that the country, the city doesn’t fall into chaos and the unwanted elements who would probably loot the country, loot shops.”
WORLD
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. In October, authorities reopened the passport office in Kabul only to suspend work days later as a flood of applications caused the biometric equipment to break down.
WORLD
AFP

Taliban appeal again for UN seat after Afghan ambassador quits

The Taliban made a fresh appeal on Friday for Afghanistan's seat at the United Nations after the ambassador of the former US-backed government left his post. The UN seat, and some other embassies abroad, are at the centre of a tug-of-war between exiled diplomats of the old government and Afghanistan's new Islamist rulers.
WORLD
Person
Hamid Karzai
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
#Taliban#Afghan#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Nature.com

Afghanistan’s academics despair months after Taliban takeover

Research has stalled, funds have evaporated and many scientists are still struggling to get out. You have full access to this article via your institution. Four months after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, academics say they feel marooned, and abandoned by the international community. With limited prospects for research, many scientists have left or are still trying to find routes out, so they can continue their careers.
MIDDLE EAST
Times-Herald

Russian troop buildup near Ukraine sparks fears of conflict

Shelling by Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has devastated the homes of several villagers living near the front lines. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4a84aca1f05b4aaaaab40098b55db0cb.
POLITICS
dallassun.com

China calls for reckoning over US atrocity in Afghanistan

The US drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul, including seven children, is an atrocity, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said, calling for the international community to hold the United States accountable for war crimes. "While the US talked about 'democracy' and 'human rights' at the 'Summit for Democracy',...
POLITICS
Reuters

Afghan Taliban leaders appeal for help as migrant crisis looms

KABUL (Reuters) - Senior Taliban officials appealed on Saturday for international help to combat a deepening economic crisis that has fuelled fears of another refugee exodus from Afghanistan. The comments, at a special meeting to mark the U.N.’s international migrants day, underlined the new Islamist Taliban government’s push to engage...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian military planes evacuate 200 people from Afghanistan

Russian military transport planes on Saturday delivered a shipment of humanitarian supplies to Afghanistan and flew back 200 Russians, Afghan students and others, the defense ministry said.The ministry said that three Il-76 cargo planes will make stopovers in Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan before flying to Moscow It said the planes were carrying citizens of Russia and Kyrgyzstan who wanted to leave Afghanistan, and Afghan students enlisted in Russian universities.Saturday's mission is the latest in a series of such Russian flights since August. Previous flights have delivered humanitarian cargo and evacuated a total of 770 citizens of Russia and other...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Times-Herald

Migrants move mountains to reach Europe's heart

When suicide attackers massacred crowds flocking to Kabul's airport, they also severed the escape route that Afghan exile Ali Rezaie hoped would take him to a new life abroad. He resolved to find another way out, embarking on a perilous journey. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
IMMIGRATION
WIVB

The AP Interview: ‘We want justice’ on climate, Nakate says

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The capital of Uganda coughs itself awake on weekdays under a soft blanket of smog. Kampala’s hills come into sharper focus as the morning rush of minibuses and motorbikes fades. It is this East African city that one of the world’s most well-known climate activists, Vanessa Nakate, calls home.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

The AP Interview: Japanese tourist says space trip ‘amazing’

MOSCOW (AP) — A Japanese space tourist has rebuffed criticism from those who questioned his decision to pay a fortune for a trip to the International Space Station, saying the “amazing” experience was worth it. Speaking to The Associated Press in a live interview Monday from the space outpost, billionaire fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa said “once you are in space, you realize how much it is worth it by having this amazing experience.” The 46-year-old Maezawa and his 36-year-old producer Yozo Hirano are the first self-paying tourists to visit the space station since 2009. Asked about reports that he paid $80 million for the 12-day mission, Maezawa said he couldn’t disclose the contract sum but added that he paid “pretty much” that amount.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

