Music

The Rolling Stones named top-earning live act of 2021

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rolling Stones have been named the highest-earning touring act of 2021. The...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

skiddle.com

MODS: The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones

MODS - a step back in time. Experience the golden age of classic rock & roll!. Customer reviews of MODS: The Beatles vs The Rolling Stones.
MUSIC
The Independent

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act is 'moving and sensitive'

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent describes Freddie Mercury: The Final Act as ‘impressive’. The documentary chronicles Freddie Mercury’s final years, from his pomp in Queen to his untimely death, placing it in the socio-political context of the time. The film includes new interviews with bandmates, friends, fellow musicians and Freddie Mercury’s sister.
CELEBRITIES
hennemusic.com

The Rolling Stones top Pollstar 2021 worldwide tours list

The Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour has topped the list of the live music industry magazine Pollstar’s highest-grossing worldwide tours of 2021. The band’s two-month US series sold 516,000 tickets and brought in $115.5 million to lead the year-end tally. The rescheduled No Filter trek – which opened...
MUSIC
river1037.com

The Rolling Stones Had the Top-Grossing North American Tour of 2021

Pollstar released their year-end data for the top-grossing North American tours from November 19th of last year to November 17th of this year. The Rolling Stones had the highest grossing tour ($115.5 million), followed by Harry Styles ($86.7 million). The Hella Mega Tour came in third, which was Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy ($67.3 million).
ENTERTAINMENT
963kklz.com

Rolling Stone Magazine Best TV Shows Of The Year

Rolling Stone Magazine has released their list of the Best TV Shows of 2021! The list see’s the likes of shows like “Reservation Dogs”, “Succession”, & More! Who topped their list this year? We have that for you in today’s Entertainment News!
TV SERIES
Digital Courier

Bros plan new album

Bros are set to record their first album in over 30 years. The 'When Will I Be Famous' hitmakers - comprising twins Matt and Luke Goss and previously Craig Logan - haven't released a record since 1991's 'Changing Faces' but are currently in talks about recording new music, which they hope to release next year.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive for COVID

Brian May, lead guitarist for Queen, has tested positive for COVID-19. The musician, who co-founded the legendary rock band with the late singer Freddie Mercury and drummer Roger Taylor, shared the news on his Instagram feed on Saturday, alongside two photos of his test showing the result. “Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line,” May wrote. He went on to describe his last few days as “truly horrible,” though he says he’s OK and requests “no sympathy please.” May shared few other details about his case, including how or where he may have contracted COVID. However, he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
metalinjection

Rolling Stone's Top 10 Metal Albums Of 2021 List Has A Few Surprises

Rolling Stone just published their The 10 Best Metal Albums Of 2021 list and there are some pretty cool surprises. It's not shocking that bands like Iron Maiden and Mastodon topped the list, but throwing names like King Woman, Panopticon, and Skepticism out there is definitely awesome. Panopticon – …And...
ROCK MUSIC
98.7 The Bomb

Rolling Stones Top Worldwide Tour Earnings List With $115 Million

The Rolling Stones topped Pollstar’s annual worldwide tour-earning list for 2021, grossing an average of $9.6 million per show. Despite playing just 12 concerts in the accounting period, the British veterans made a total of $115.5 million, selling 516,624 tickets at an average price of $223.56 – only Bruno Mars ($330), Lady Gaga ($295) and Eagles ($229) charged more.
ENTERTAINMENT
96.3 The Blaze

101.9 The Rock

