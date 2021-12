In the midst of a historic blood shortage, the American Red Cross is hoping that a popular holiday promotion will bring donors out. Red Cross spokesman Joe Zydlo says that the annual exclusive holiday long sleeved shirt will be available starting today. Zydlo says he's been receiving calls for some time now about when the shirts will be available, adding that with the popularity they are even extending the time you can get them this year.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO