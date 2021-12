A mother has told an inquest into her toddler’s death that she was “trying anything” to save him as he choked on a piece of fruit.Dylan John James Greig was two-years-old when he died in hospital after the tragic accident at their home in St Asaph, Denbighshire, on 27 July.Danielle Butterley said in a statement read at the inquest that she had given him half a banana that evening before his bedtime, instead of his usual bottle of milk.After she left the room for no more than 30 seconds, she returned to find Dylan lying on his back on the...

