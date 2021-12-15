Street renaming ceremony held to honor Young Dolph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The City of Memphis will unveil a new street name Wednesday to honor rapper Young Dolph.

Dolph was shot and killed last month at Makeda’s Cookies on Airways and since then, the artist has had a growing memorial.

Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley sponsored the resolution honoring the Memphis based rapper and its council approved it last week.

Preparations have already begun with the street sign already up and covered ahead of today’s ceremony.

The public ceremony will be held this afternoon at Dunn and Airways, in the same neighborhood where Young Dolph grew up.

City Council will rename Dunn Road between Airways and Hayes in Castalia Heights.

Young Dolph’s family says they are touched that the City of Memphis wants to honor the man they say loved his city.

The unveiling ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

There will be a public ceremony for Young Dolph at Fedex Forum on Thursday. Tickets for the event were sold out in two hours.

Police have still not made any arrests in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

If you have any information on who could be responsible, you’re asked to call crime stoppers at 528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.