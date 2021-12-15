ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen Faces Backlash Over This Photo Of Herself And Kids

(RON ADAR/SHUTTERSTOCK.COM)

It seems like Chrissy Teigen can’t do anything these days without facing the wrath of the internet. Her latest faux pas? The model posted a photo of herself and her kids, Luna and Miles, in the bathtub together. “Not pictured: endless bickering,” she captioned the picture.

While the family was all smiles in the post, the comments section was quickly full of accusatory comments. “Nope! Not appropriate in front of your son,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Keep some memories private! Jeez.”

Others loved the photo. “Love love love,” model Brooklyn Decker commented. Someone else wrote, “Making memories! …so glad you can enjoy the moment and have a photo to look at and reminisce when they’re older. My babies are in their 20s & I wish I had more of these!”

Teigen, who shares Luna and Miles with her husband John Legend, was also blasted recently for hosting a Squid Game-themed party, which many criticized for being “tone-deaf.” The show is a South Korean drama about impoverished people fighting for the chance to win money by playing a series of dangerous games.

“This is so beyond tone-deaf as a millionaire to invite your rich friends over and reenact ‘Squid Game’ which is rooted in the violence of capitalism,” one commenter said. Another wrote, “Why do rich people always miss the entire point? Complete lack of self-awareness.”

The once-prolific social media poster has been laying low ever since it was revealed that she had cyberbullied Courtney Stodden, even telling them to kill themself. Teigen publicly apologized, but Stodden said they never heard from the influencer personally. Many online were quick to slam Teigen, saying that even being young and stupid – Teigen’s defense for her comments – is no excuse for that level of harassment.

While Teigen is more likely to receive angry comments from social media users, she also gets some supportive ones, especially after she revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in 2020. “It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” she shared in a candid post. “When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck.”

Many commended her for her honesty and willingness to share her feelings about such a difficult time. “Thank you so much for sharing your story. It makes us fellow loss mamas feel a little less alone,” one person wrote. Another thanked Teigen for her “openness, honesty and vulnerability.”

