WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort Launched To Help Replace Music Instruments

By Press Release
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Johnathon calls upon his WoodSongs Old Time Radio Hour community. to help tornado victims with FREE musical instrument replacement program. Tornado victims and those who wish to donate instruments may visit. WoodSongs.com/Tornado or email radio@woodsongs.com for assistance. LEXINGTON, Ky. – Folksinger Michael Johnathon is calling his WoodSongs Old...

