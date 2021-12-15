WoodSongs Tornado Relief Effort Launched To Help Replace Music Instruments

An estimated 30 tornadoes were tracked overnight Friday (December 10) across six states. According to reports, the deadly storms ripped through communities in Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Missouri. So far, authorities have reported most of the deaths in Kentucky, though reports of loss of life have also come out of Illinois and Arkansas. Kentucky officials said at least four tornadoes hit the state ––one of the twisters stayed on the ground for more than 200 miles. Fifteen counties have reported damage, particularly in the western part of the state.To help as many people as possible, The Bobby Bones Show along with The Shop Forward are now donating 100% of the proceeds of all PIMPINJOY items to tornado relief efforts through Red Cross of Kentucky. PIMPINJOY is a movement, a celebration dedicated to people who may be going through a rough time…but they choose to find and spread joy in their daily lives. The movement started with Amy’s mom, Judy, and the positive PIMPINJOY message she modeled so beautifully as she battled cancer. Purchase your PIMPINJOY item here.

