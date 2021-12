Tonight on NBC marks the finale for The Voice 21 — want to learn more about the individual song choices for the remaining artists?. The first thing that we have to note here is somewhat of a bummer: There are no original songs this season. That’s something that we loved in the past, since it gave us a better sense of what these people could sound like away from the show. Granted, very few singers from this show ever become stars, but it was at least nice to keep the illusion alive that they could become big-time recording artists.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO