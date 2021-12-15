ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Britain delays post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland for EU talks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfMyL_0dNMBGOO00

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain has delayed the introduction of post-Brexit trade checks on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Britain beyond Jan. 1, to allow leeway for further negotiations with the European Union.

Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of 2021 but has twice delayed implementation of some post-Brexit import controls. Full customs declarations and controls are due to come into force from Jan. 1. read more

But Britain and the EU are still locked in talks to resolve difficulties with trading arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, for the British province that shares a land border with EU member Ireland.

Britain's Brexit minister, David Frost, said those talks were unlikely to be "definitively concluded" by Jan. 1.

"The government has decided ...to extend, on a temporary basis, the current arrangements for moving goods from the island of Ireland to Great Britain for as long as discussions on the protocol are ongoing," Frost said in a written statement to parliament.

London has for months threatened to invoke Article 16, an emergency brake in the Northern Ireland chapter of the Brexit deal that can be used if the rules turn out to be unexpectedly harmful, a move that could turn into a full trade war.

But the two sides have recently agreed to focus on finding solutions to more specific issues such as medicines.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland's deputy prime minister, welcomed the delay as good news for Irish exporters and farmers. But Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party, the Democratic Unionist Party, said the situation was unfair.

He said some checks were being imposed on goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland, harming British businesses, but the door had been left open for companies in the Republic of Ireland.

"Time to sort the Irish Sea Border between GB & NI," he said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Elizabeth Piper and Kylie MacLellan; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) -British Brexit minister David Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to the embattled prime minister here as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson’s tumultuous Brexit strategy, raised questions...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: 'You're going the wrong way Boris' - Lord Frost's resignation deals embattled PM a fresh blow, with Tory MPs backing key ally's fears over Government's direction over Plan B restrictions, tax hikes and Net Zero green agenda

Boris Johnson has been dealt a severe blow following the sensational resignation of Cabinet Minister Lord Frost, which has sparked discussions among Conservative MPs about the Government's direction over Covid, taxes and green policies. Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain's departure from the EU as Brexit Minister, is understood to have...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany to impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from Monday

BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Germany will impose quarantine on travellers from Britain from midnight on Monday and require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the country, the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Saturday. Germany's regional health ministers had urged the national government on Saturday to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
Person
Leo Varadkar
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
The Independent

Brexit minister Lord Frost resigns from Cabinet – reports

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned from the Cabinet the Mail on Sunday has reported.Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week.But the Mail on Sunday reported he had been convinced to stay on until January.The newspaper reported it was the introduction of Plan B coronavirus measures that prompted Lord Frost’s decision, including the implementation of Covid passes.It also said that he had become disillusioned by tax rises and the cost of net zero policies.His resignation appeared to have blindsided Brexiteer MPs.And it prompted...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK health minister Javid: I understand Frost's reasons for quitting

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood why Brexit minister David Frost, who quit over disillusionment with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, had resigned. read more. "I do understand his reasons. He is a principled man, principled people do...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Uk#Post Brexit#The European Union#Irish#Pro British#Time
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Lord Frost’s resignation an opportunity to ‘press reset button’ with EU, says Tory MP

Brexit minister David Frost has resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.Lord Frost – one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful – handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January but last night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in No...
POLITICS
AFP

Britain's Johnson left reeling after Brexit minister quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a difficult week during which his Conservative party suffered a humiliating defeat in a local by-election and his own MPs rebelled over new coronavirus curbs. David Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister and former Brexit negotiator, sent his resignation letter late Saturday following reports that he was to leave his cabinet post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Minister who blamed firms for post-Brexit butcher shortage accused of false claims

A Home Office minister has been accused of making false claims to a Commons inquiry, as he sought to blame pig firms for a post-Brexit butcher shortage.Kevin Foster found himself under fire for rejecting a recommendation to make it easier to bring in EU workers, to plug the shortfall – which, a senior Tory MP told him, is “destroying” British farming.But, downplaying talk of crisis, the immigration minister instead claimed only one of the UK’s four major pork processors had applied for a licence to sponsor visas for overseas staff.After the grilling by the Commons environment committee on Tuesday,...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France wants EU legal action over fishing dispute with UK

French authorities said Friday they will seek European Union legal action against Britain over a months-long, unresolved fishing dispute.The decision was announced after a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a delegation of French fishermen at the Elysee presidential palace.European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said France is going to ask for a meeting of the EU-U.K. partnership council, a political body meant to handle post-Brexit issues. “We will also ask, in the coming days, the European Commission to initiate judicial proceedings for licenses we are entitled to get,” he told reporters after the Elysee meeting.The U.K. licenses are...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU tweaks N.Ireland medicine rules, Britain stresses gaps

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The European Commission set out legal changes on Friday to ease the movement of medicines from Britain to the province of Northern Ireland and to avoid the disruption to supply the Brexit divorce agreement could have caused. Britain, however, said many areas of dispute still...
HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit climbdown as UK abandons bid to strip EU judges of Northern Ireland protocol role

The UK has abandoned its attempt to strip EU judges of the power to oversee the Northern Ireland protocol, in another Brexit climbdown.The U-turn – denied by Downing Street just days ago – would allow the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to interpret the agreement, despite repeated pledges to “remove” its role.The move comes after David Frost, the Brexit minister, also pulled back from threats to trigger Article 16 of the Protocol, despite Unionist anger over the trade barrier created in the Irish Sea.In October, Lord Frost travelled to Lisbon to vow the ECJ would not be allowed to...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to reciprocate efforts on Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to reciprocate EU efforts to resolve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, after the bloc proposed legal changes to ease the transport of medicines to the province. The two sides have been in intensive talks to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy