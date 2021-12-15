Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles

Puzzles for Clef is an adventure video game developed by Weasel Token and published by Freedom Games. Puzzles for Clef is a relaxing adventure game focused on the eponymous heroine. Following a letter from her sister, Cres, our bunny friend Clef journeys to the island of her ancestors, to undertake a treasure hunt… The journey will take her across a land of beauty, magic, and mystery, as she explores each of the island’s regions, solves its countless puzzles, unearths long-forgotten secrets, and rediscovers her family’s legacy.
Comments / 0