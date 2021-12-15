ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles

Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Dinosaur...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

NieR Automata Jigsaw Puzzles Will Appear in 2022

Square Enix will release new jigsaw puzzles containing artwork from NieR Automata. The company will release the puzzles first in Japan on April 9, 2022. It has also opened pre-orders on the North American store, where the items will arrive in July 2022. The NieR Automata jigsaw puzzles will be...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Puzzles for Clef

Puzzles for Clef is an adventure video game developed by Weasel Token and published by Freedom Games. Puzzles for Clef is a relaxing adventure game focused on the eponymous heroine. Following a letter from her sister, Cres, our bunny friend Clef journeys to the island of her ancestors, to undertake a treasure hunt… The journey will take her across a land of beauty, magic, and mystery, as she explores each of the island’s regions, solves its countless puzzles, unearths long-forgotten secrets, and rediscovers her family’s legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots
TrendHunter.com

Secret Mystery Puzzles

Odd Pieces' puzzles are story-based puzzles with a mystery the player must solve. Each puzzle comes with a short comic that introduces the backstory and characters. The puzzle is not exactly what is shown on the box but a continuation of the story that players must complete to discover what happens next.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamezebo

I’m A Puzzle Is a Browser-Based Jigsaw Compendium with Custom Puzzles and More

Pastimes come and go, but the humble jigsaw will be around forever. Nothing else scratches that lazy Sunday afternoon itch. Things have moved on since the days of bent cardboard and lost pieces, however. I’m A Puzzle, from Unwind Media, is every jigsaw puzzle you’ll ever need, preserved in flawless digital condition for eternity.
TECHNOLOGY
noisypixel.net

Puzzle Adventure ‘Lynn, The Girl Drawn on Puzzles’ Comes to Switch Later This Month

CFK announced that the Dotoris-developed puzzle adventure, Lynn, The Girl Drawn on Puzzles, will launch on Nintendo Switch on December 23, 2021. Initially released on PC-via Steam in 2020, Lynn, The Girl Drawn tells the story of Lynn, who ventures inside of an oriental painting created by the Nine-tailed Fox. Players assume the role of Lynn as they must guide her through the maze to escape this world. Players will uncover more about this world and the Nine-tailed fox as she dives into a mythological and head-scratching adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Puzzles for Clef is a whimsical puzzle platformer coming to PC next year

Puzzles for Clef has been announced by Freedom Games and Weasel Token games, and it is heading to Steam in Q3 2022. Puzzles for Clef has been described as a narrative puzzle platformer in which players take on the role of a bunny named Clef, who goes off to explore an island in the sky after being sent an invite. Puzzles for Clef will feature a number of different regions on the island, and various inhabitants to get quests from.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
lascrucesbulletin.com

Computer-wrestling with dinosaurs

Recently, I had a conversation with a Bulletin customer who said, “I don’t do email. I don’t do texting. I still have a flip phone. I’m a dinosaur.”. He expected me to be aghast but, actually, I was amazed. How does one participate in America in 2021 when you’re technologically detached?
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Toy Vault Releases Two New PATHFINDER Jigsaw Puzzles

Toy Vault announced that they have released two new Pathfinder jigsaw puzzles. Pathfinder artists Wayne Reynolds and Ekaterina Burmak are the talent behind the brilliant images used for these puzzles which showcase paintings from the covers of the Pathfinder RPG Gamemastery Guide, and Lost Omens: Gods and Magic rulebooks. When complete, the puzzles measure approximately 20” x 26” with all 1000 pieces coming in a resealable plastic bag, and a handy reference sheet is included with each puzzle. This would be a perfect way to spend a snowy day this holiday season. You can pick up yours for $24.99 in stores and online now.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

Puzzling Places

The mini event focused on announcements and updates for PlayStation's indies. We have no news or videos for Puzzling Places. Sorry!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hiramaki Puzzle! Menseki Meiro

Sign In to follow. Follow Hiramaki Puzzle! Menseki Meiro, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sin Chronicle

Sign In to follow. Follow Sin Chronicle, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

I Have Misgivings About Forspoken And Its Protagonist

My first impression of Forspoken upon watching its reveal trailer was genuine glee. Seeing a Japanese-developed role-playing game with a dark-skinned person of color as the main protagonist is rare. Seeing such a game starring a Black woman is exceptionally rare. Learning later that a vast majority of the principal cast are women is practically unheard of.
VIDEO GAMES
neiuindependent.org

Sudoku Puzzle

Sudoku is a puzzle game that begins with a grid in which some of the numbers are already in place, depending on the game difficulty level. A completed puzzle is one where each number from 1 to 9 appears only once in each of the rows, columns and blocks. Study...
HOBBIES
Gamespot

How Long To Beat The Gunk: Mission List And More

December is usually very quiet on the new release front, and though this year is really no different, the month isn't totally devoid of new games, even now as we cross the halfway point. The Gunk is here to give players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox (including Game Pass) a brand-new IP to tackle just before the new year. If you're wondering how long it takes to beat The Gunk, we've run through all it has to offer and can help prepare you for what's ahead. Here's all you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience

When you buy a PlayStation 5, the console comes with the bare essentials you need to get playing within moments, right down to an all-important HDMI 2.1 cable.However, like with many console purchases, you may find yourself wanting a few extra accessories that will enhance your gaming experience.We tested a range of products over a number of weeks (and in some cases, months) while playing numerous games on the system, including Overwatch, God of War, and Fortnite, and we think these are the best PlayStation 5 accessories you can buy right now. Whether you’re looking to simplify how you recharge...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon DLC Coming In 2022

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon has only recently dug itself a place among the highest-rated games of 2021, but developer Yacht Club Games has already confirmed that more shovel-themed puzzle action is coming next year. Speaking with me on the Cheesesteaks and Controllers Podcast, Yacht Club Games marketing manager Celia Schilling...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Neon Abyss Is Free At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store gives out free games on a weekly basis, and the program will run through at least 2021. Every Thursday at the same time--8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy