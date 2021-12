The popular online game Myth of Empires has been removed from distribution on Steam due to its developers being accused of stealing the source code. The game Myth of Empires has unexpectedly disappeared from Steam. The reason is an accusation that the the title was created using stolen source code of ARK: Survival Evolved. The owner of the rights to the latter, namely Studio Wildcard, has issued a demand to remove the competing title from distribution using the DCMA procedure. It should be emphasized that the withdrawal of the project from distribution does not determine who is right in this dispute. It's a standard procedure in this type of cases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO