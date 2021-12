Fremont County, Wyo. (December 8, 2021) – To minimize the spread of influenza this fall and winter, SageWest Health Care is encouraging all employees, medical personnel and community members to get vaccinated with the flu vaccine as soon as possible. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone six months and older, with any age-appropriate flu vaccine. If you are considering a nasal spray flu vaccine, it is important to know that this option is approved by the CDC for use in non-pregnant individuals, ages two through 49 and that there is a precaution against this option for those with certain underlying medical conditions.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO