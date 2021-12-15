ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers drop 2nd consecutive game with 4-2 loss to Colorado

By Frank Curto
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Rangers were defeated by the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Tuesday night, their second loss in a row. The New York Rangers are a good hockey club, yet they were no match for the complete game the Colorado Avalanche put on display Tuesday night in their 4-2...

empiresportsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Igor Shesterkin off IR, Patrick Nameth in COVID protocol

The Rangers inched closer to welcoming back their star goaltender but have lost a defenseman to health and safety protocols. The New York Rangers announced on Saturday that star goaltender Igor Shesterkin has been removed from injured reserve, sending Keith Kinkaid back to AHL Hartford. Additionally, defenseman Patrik Nemeth was placed in COVID protocols.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From The Coyotes’ 3-2 Loss to the Rangers

The Arizona Coyotes turned in one of their most complete efforts of the season on Wednesday night, but the New York Rangers capitalized on two late third period power plays to rally from a 2-1 deficit and ultimately come out on top, 3-2. The ending spoiled strong efforts from both Clayton Keller and Scott Wedgewood, and soured the mood after the team appeared to be in line for its sixth win of the season.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 28 Recap: Coyotes suffer heartbreaking loss to Rangers

The Arizona Coyotes have lost a lot of games this season, and they will lose a lot more before the season is finished. But even with all the losses, last night’s 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers was one of the more frustrating ones. Things started well enough....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
mapleleafshotstove.com

Covid protocol impacts Toronto Marlies lineup in 4-2 loss to Syracuse

Already hamstrung by an injury crisis and a string of NHL callups, COVID-19 protocols resulted in the Toronto Marlies playing a man short against division rival Syracuse on Wednesday evening. Before the game, the Marlies issued the following statement:. “The Toronto Marlies announced today that one player has tested positive...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Jacob Trouba
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Brian Leetch
Person
Ryan Strome
defendingbigd.com

Dallas Drops 5th Straight In Regulation In a 4-1 Loss to St. Louis Blues

The Dallas Stars had a lot at stake heading into tonight’s match-up against their division rivals, the St. Louis Blues. It’s a game on the road against a team that beat the pants off of them on Tuesday night in Dallas, a crushing 4-1 loss that saw the Stars go up one early in the second only to allow four unanswered goals right after.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Rangers#The New York Post
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy