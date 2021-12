From my very early days, I have questioned groupthink. I colored outside the lines and succeeded in some roles and not in others. Through it all, it has always been my desire to raise others up to help them realize their own goals. Throughout my life, public service has been an avenue to see this interest realized, giving me purpose and energy. From my high school days in Key Club, to the honor of being selected to attend Boys State, to serving as chairman of the Helena Citizens Council and various other service organizations throughout the years. Therefore, in 2015 when I was asked to consider being a candidate for the office of county commissioner I was pleased and humbled.

