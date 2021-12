The MDI Girl's Basketball Team drained 11 3-pointers and beat the Orono Red Riots 67-43 in Bar Harbor on Friday, December 17th. The game got off to a sluggish start with MDI leading 9-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 20-10 at the end of the 1st Half. But then it was as if the lids came off the basket, as MDI outscored Orono 25-22 in the 3rd Quarter to lead 45-32. In the 4th Quarter MDI outscored Orono 22-11.

