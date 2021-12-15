ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

By ZEN SOO
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Df3m9_0dNM9OPj00
Hong Kong Fire Two women are rescued by a firefighter in a bucket crane outside the World Trade Centre located in the city's popular Causeway Bay shopping district of Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of the Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze. (AP Photo) (Uncredited)

HONG KONG — (AP) — Firefighters on Wednesday rescued hundreds of people who fled to the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper and became trapped there after a major fire broke out. Hours later, the fire service said the blaze was extinguished.

In addition to those on the roof, dozens jammed into narrow areas in an open-air area on the fifth floor, peering over the edge as they awaited rescue. Firefighters had used an extendable ladder to reach them.

In all, firefighters brought 770 people out of the building, said Ng Yau Sheung, Hong Kong Fire Services Department’s senior divisional officer. Another 40 people left on their own, he added.

At least 13 people were sent to hospital for treatment, according to authorities. Three of them suffered injuries while 10 others suffered from smoke inhalation.

The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story tower houses both offices and a mall.

Dense smoke was seen billowing out from the building, and photos and videos from those trapped inside showed poor visibility as smoke filled restaurants and stairways of the building.

Authorities said that the fire spread from the building's bottom two floors, which is occupied by a mall undergoing extensive renovations.

The fire services system had been shut off in the mall area, according to fire department officer Ng.

“If the system is under repair, it’s possible that the contractor will shut down the area affected,” he said during a news conference Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they were still looking into whether fire safety regulations had been breached.

Earlier, police had told local media that about 300 people had evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued.

Preliminary investigations by the police suggested that the fire had broken out in the electrical switch room located on the first floor of the shopping mall, before spreading to the scaffolding that surrounded part of the building, according to local newspaper South China Morning Post.

Authorities said the fire was under control by around 3:06 p.m. and was largely put out by 4:30 p.m.

The fire services department deployed 176 firefighters to the site. Two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets were mobilized to help fight the blaze, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Four children die in house blaze despite firefighters’ rescue efforts

Four children, all believed to be related, have died in a house fire in south London after firefighters battled to save them as the blaze tore through the building.Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton on Thursday evening, as it was being ravaged by an “intense blaze”, before removing each of the four children and giving them CPR.London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said their deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.Mr Roe said: “This is an incident that has left everyone...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Hong Kong Shopping Mall Fire Leaves Over 300 Trapped on Roof

Hundreds of people were trapped on the roof of a shopping and office complex in Hong Kong after a fire broke out around noon on Wednesday, according to local reports. Firefighters are still on site at the city's World Trade Centre, where videos showed smoke rising from the side of the 38-story tower block and aerial ladders were used to evacuate patrons stuck on a lower-level dining area terrace.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Traps#Accident
The Independent

Major fire breaks out in Hong Kong building, dozens trapped

Dozens of people are trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out Wednesday, as firefighters rushed to rescue them and put out the blaze.The fire started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story building houses both offices and a mall.At least one person was injured in the fire and sent to a hospital.Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building....
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hong Kong and Causes Hundreds of People to Be Stuck at Rooftop

At least 13 citizens got injured after a fire broke out this Wednesday at the World Trade Center from Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, and they were sent to the hospital to receive medical care. As a result, the roof of a commercial building was filled with over 300 people who were forced to remain there for roughly three hours, as a new article posted in The New York Times reveals.
CHINA
investing.com

Hong Kong douses fire that trapped 150 people on trade centre roof

HONG KONG (Reuters) -A fire broke out on Wednesday in Hong Kong's World Trade Centre, trapping about 150 people on its roof, and 13 people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, police and the fire department said. The 39-floor World Trade Centre is home to restaurants, offices and...
ACCIDENTS
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy