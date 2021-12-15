Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 8

Bandai Namco released new Elden Ring artwork, and CGI images, which focus primarily on important characters within the game. Specifically, the official Elden Ring Twitter account released an illustrated image of a character shown in full armor, with a massive, white anthropomorphic lion behind him. However, Bandai Namco did not provide a name for this character, or the lion. Additionally, four new CGI images taken from The Games Awards 2021 Elden Ring trailer have been uploaded to the official Twitter account.
Comments / 0