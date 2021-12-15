Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 8

Free League Publishing has released the new edition of The One Ring, a tabletop RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and other works written by JRR Tolkien. This is the second edition of The One Ring RPG, but is the first published by Free League Publishing after they acquired the license to publish Tolkien-based tabletop roleplaying games last year. Free League Publishing raised over $2 million on Kickstarter to fund the new edition in a Kickstarter earlier this year. The One Ring's original designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi return for the new edition, with the game still set in the 80-year period between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You can check out an official trailer for the game below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO