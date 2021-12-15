ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kemco RPG Selection Vol. 8

 3 days ago

Siliconera

Demon Slayer Mugen Train Capsule Toys to Appear

Takara Tomy will release Mugen Train parts from Demon Slayer as collectible capsule toys in its Capsule Plastic Trains: Special Spin-off Edition line. There is no concrete release date, with the website stating that they will become available from December 2021. It will cost 300 JPY to play. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]
COMICS
Siliconera

Last of the Free Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Updates Dated

The last one the free Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles updates will appear on December 16, 2021. While the release date is for Japan, these tend to be universal (or near worldwide) for the game. Once it is deployed, the demons Enmu and Tamayo & Yushiro will be playable in some modes.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon Legends Arceus Introduces Diamond and Pearl Characters

People who played Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl will see some familiar things in Pokemon Legends Arceus, as some characters belong to clans named after them. There will also be some save data unlocks. Both the Diamond and Pearl Clans are present in Hisui. Should you have save data, you’ll get Team Galactic uniforms for your Galaxy Expedition Team avatar to wear.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Atelier Sophie 2 Details for Kati, Gnome, and Pirka Characters

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have shared Atelier Sophie 2 details for Kati (Katrina), Gnome, and Pirka – newcomers arriving in the hotly anticipated alchemy sequel. Here’s a rundown on the new characters:. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, Sophie uses the town of Roytale...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Gundam Battle Operation Code Fairy Blossoms as a Standalone Adventure

When I was done marathoning all three installments of Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation: Code Fairy, I felt no particular need to play Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2. The game is based on the engine and mechanics of the free-to-play, multiplayer-focused Battle Operation 2. But it’s frankly a good sign that Code Fairy didn’t serve as my gateway to getting back into GBO2. At least in my case, that lack of desire shows that Code Fairy is a Gundam game that stands alone.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The One Ring, a Lord of the Rings RPG, Available Now

Free League Publishing has released the new edition of The One Ring, a tabletop RPG based on The Lord of the Rings and other works written by JRR Tolkien. This is the second edition of The One Ring RPG, but is the first published by Free League Publishing after they acquired the license to publish Tolkien-based tabletop roleplaying games last year. Free League Publishing raised over $2 million on Kickstarter to fund the new edition in a Kickstarter earlier this year. The One Ring's original designers Francesco Nepitello and Marco Maggi return for the new edition, with the game still set in the 80-year period between The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You can check out an official trailer for the game below:
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
COMICS
NME

Watch the first cinematic trailer for ‘Star Wars Eclipse’

Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream have revealed the cinematic trailer for new game Star Wars Eclipse – check it out below. Following speculation, it’s been confirmed that the branching action-adventure game is currently in early development and will see players explore the world of The High Republic, which is set roughly 200 years before the well-known cinematic events of The Skywalker Saga.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Final Fantasy 7 Remake heads to PC, recommended specs revealed

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is coming to PC through the Epic Games Store. Square Enix shared the minimum and recommended specifications for playing Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC. This port includes the Intermission DLC starring Yuffie. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade heads to PC on Dec. 16, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

Hiyon Katsuragi, Reiji Kaitō's Gundam Valpurgis Manga Ends in 9th Volume

The story takes place in Universal Century 0089. Kadokawa describes the manga's protagonist Mashiro Oaks as a high school student on Side 2 Colony "Olympus." He gets the high score on a game titled "Valpurgis Night" and, by distributing the video on an underground network, he gets noticed. The manga's tagline is, "Young Man, defy your cursed fate!!"
COMICS
IGN

The Best RPG of 2021

The RPG genre can be a vast one, but there are always a few things at the heart of it: the constant growth and progression of your character or party driven by a focus on story – be that story down to earth or entirely fantastical. 2021 was packed...
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

RPG of the Year Awards 2021

2021 was bursting at the seams with incredible RPGs from every facet of the genre so here are the very best in 11 distinct categories. This year, we're awarding the overall best RPG of the year for the very first time and hope to continue doing so every year from now on.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Fight Mechas in Indie RPG Wolfstride Out Now

Wolfstride is a self-proclaimed “immature grownup” RPG where you unexpectedly reunite with old friends to fight giant mecha robots in the ultimate mecha fighting tournament. Wolfstride was developed by OTA IMON Studios, a small indie collective based in Brazil, and published by Raw Fury. The game was released today, Dec. 7, 2021, for the PC and Mac systems.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Arena M is a PvP adventure RPG with space-time travel, out now in select countries on Android

Funny Bear Studio has just launched Arena M's open beta in select countries on Android. They have also released a few redeem codes to give you a jump start. Arena M is a PvP adventure arena-based RPG filled with 100+ legends of 5 planets with more than 50 distinct battle scenes that promise to satisfy your senses. It has been developed and published by Funny Bear Studio.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Action RPG Dungeon Munchies now available for Switch

Publisher Chorus Worldwide and developer maJAJa have announced and released side-scrolling, monster dish-making action RPG Dungeon Munchies for Switch via Nintendo eShop for $16.99. Dungeon Munchies first launched for PC via Steam in June 2019. Here is an overview of the game, via Chorus Worldwide:. About. Hunt down monsters to...
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Ruined King sticks the landing on a League of Legends RPG

Riot Games has spent the last several years building up numerous efforts that all came to a head now, at the tail end of 2021. Projects like Arcane and its Riot Forge publishing arm, alongside stories within games like Legends of Runeterra, are all expanding the world of League of Legends outwards. And Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is no exception.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

I Have Misgivings About Forspoken And Its Protagonist

My first impression of Forspoken upon watching its reveal trailer was genuine glee. Seeing a Japanese-developed role-playing game with a dark-skinned person of color as the main protagonist is rare. Seeing such a game starring a Black woman is exceptionally rare. Learning later that a vast majority of the principal cast are women is practically unheard of.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Elden Ring Artwork Focuses on Characters

Bandai Namco released new Elden Ring artwork, and CGI images, which focus primarily on important characters within the game. Specifically, the official Elden Ring Twitter account released an illustrated image of a character shown in full armor, with a massive, white anthropomorphic lion behind him. However, Bandai Namco did not provide a name for this character, or the lion. Additionally, four new CGI images taken from The Games Awards 2021 Elden Ring trailer have been uploaded to the official Twitter account.
VIDEO GAMES
cgmagonline.com

Top 5 Tabletop RPG Starter Sets

Whether you’re an experienced roleplayer looking for a new game to play or someone who is just diving into the world of RPGs for the first time, tabletop role-playing game starter sets provide an easy way to jump into a new system. Tabletop RPG starter sets are designed to easily...
VIDEO GAMES

