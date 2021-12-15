ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Data Dulls Enthusiasm for First Oral Treatment for Mild-Moderate COVID-19

By Dawn O'Shea
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew data on the efficacy of molnupiravir (Lagevrio) in reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death from COVID-19 shows that the efficacy is lower than initially thought. The European...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSF USA

MSF: One year after first shot, Moderna and Pfizer must urgently share COVID-19 vaccine “recipe”

As the omicron variant spreads, MSF calls on companies to immediately share lifesaving mRNA vaccine technology with manufacturers that stand ready to boost the global supply. Sharing the technology and know-how could boost global vaccine production and supply in a matter of months, supporting low- and middle-income countries to become self-sufficient in dealing with current and future pandemics—and save countless lives in the process. This is even more critical with the news of another worrying COVID-19 virus variant, omicron, since the mRNA vaccine platform allows for fast modification of vaccines against new variants and relatively short production times.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Treatments explored for moderate-to-severe alopecia areata

(HealthDay)—For patients with alopecia areata (AA), treatment with an inhibitor of janus kinase (JAK)3 and the tyrosine kinase expressed in the hepatocellular carcinoma kinase family, ritlecitinib, and an inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2/JAK1, brepocitinib, is associated with improvements in the lesional scalp transcriptome, according to a study published online Dec. 1 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Therapeutics#Ema#Molnupiravir
NebraskaTV

State officials emphasizing new COVID-19 treatment options

LINCOLN, Neb. — With the Omicron variant of COVID-19 making itself known across the country, Governor Pete Ricketts and state health officials are encouraging Nebraskans to look into their treatment options should they get COVID, including some new treatments that could be here by the end of the year.
LINCOLN, NE
contagionlive.com

Discussing Outpatient COVID-19 Treatments

Here is a look at some of the treatment alternatives, which can offer simpler logistics and cost considerations. The general progression of COVID-19 has led society into a whirlpool of clinical trials, data extrapolations, and literature critiques. Currently, highly effective vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have been introduced and have helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19; however, for the unvaccinated, as well as for the estimated millions of immunocompromised persons who are less likely to respond robustly to vaccination, treatment remains important.1,2.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
La Crosse Tribune

Oral antivirals could be "game changers" in COVID treatment

Mayo Clinic infectious disease experts are encouraged by studies of the new oral antiviral drugs for COVID-19 treatment, pills which could have the potential to substantially reduce risk of death or hospitalization. Dr. Andrew Badley and Dr. Raymund Razonable of Mayo Clinic this week hosted a virtual discussion of current...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seeking Alpha

Arbutus identifies molecular targets for COVID-19 treatment

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has reportedly identified several molecules that inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 nsp5 main protease (Mpro), which are said to be a validated target in the treatment of COVID-19 and future outbreaks of the disease. Following the discovery, the company has obtained a worldwide exclusive license to the molecular targets...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medscape News

Aggressive Supportive Treatment for COVID-19 in Leukemia and MDS

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Factors associated with the worst COVID-19-related outcomes for patients with acute leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes include neutropenia, pre-COVID-19 prognosis, and deferral of ICU care, results of an American Society of Hematology (ASH) COVID-19 registry study suggest.
CANCER
allaboutarizonanews.com

Pfizer Study Results Confirming Efficacy of Covid-19 Oral Antiviral Treatment Candidate in Reducing Risk of Hospitalization or Death

Pfizer Inc. today announced final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR (Evaluation of Protease Inhibition for COVID-19 in High-Risk Patients) trial of its novel COVID-19 oral antiviral candidate PAXLOVID™ (nirmatrelvir [PF-07321332] tablets and ritonavir tablets). These results were consistent with the interim analysis announced in November 2021, showing PAXLOVID significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset. In a secondary endpoint, PAXLOVID reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 88% compared to placebo in patients treated within five days of symptom onset, an increase from the 85% observed in the interim analysis. The EPIC-HR data have been shared with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of an ongoing rolling submission for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Final Data Reaffirms Efficacy Of Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) announced final results from an analysis of all 2,246 adults enrolled in its Phase 2/3 EPIC-HR trial of Paxlovid. These results were consistent with the interim analysis, showing Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for any cause by 89% compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adult patients with COVID-19 treated within three days of symptom onset.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Additional Data Support Efficacy of Molnupiravir for Mild to Moderate COVID-19

Final analysis from the phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial showed that treatment with the investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% in at-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. Molnupiravir is an orally administered form of a ribonucleoside analogue that inhibits the replication of SARS-CoV-2....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

US Study Suggests COVID-19 Vaccines Ineffective Against Omicron Without Booster

NEW YORK (Reuters) - All three U.S.-authorized COVID-19 vaccines appear to be significantly less protective against the newly-detected Omicron variant of the coronavirus in laboratory testing, but a booster dose likely restores most of the protection, according to a study released on Tuesday. The preprint study from researchers at Massachusetts...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Parental enthusiasm for teens' COVID-19 vaccines is waning

After an initial wave of enthusiasm among parents to have their children vaccinated against COVID-19, there has been a noticeable uptick in parental resistance since June that is contributing to a slowing of the teen vaccination rate, a newly released study says. The proportion of vaccine-enthusiastic parents (defined as those...
KIDS
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines May Reduce Long COVID Burden

(Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccines may contribute to a reduction in the health burden of long COVID, new findings suggest. Researchers analyzed survey responses from 28,356 adults ages 18 to 69 from across the UK who had previously had COVID-19, nearly one-quarter of whom had reported troublesome lingering symptoms. The likelihood...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy