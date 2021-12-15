Apollo-backed SPAC cuts U.S. IPO size to $350 million

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) cut the size of its initial public offering to $350 million from $400 million it had expected to raise earlier, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is looking to sell 35 million units, made up of shares and warrants. Earlier this year, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital III had planned to sell 40 million units, priced at $10 apiece.

SPACs are publicly listed companies that are raised with the intention of merging with a private company at a later date. For the company going public, a merger with a blank-check company serves as an alternative to a traditional IPO.

Apollo, a global alternative asset management firm, has raised hundreds of millions of dollars through multiple blank-check companies so far, with some of its SPACs already landing deals.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital III will list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "APGC".

Credit Suisse, Apollo Global Securities, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are among the underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

