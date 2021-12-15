ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apollo-backed SPAC cuts U.S. IPO size to $350 million

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Pm61_0dNM8lU700

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) cut the size of its initial public offering to $350 million from $400 million it had expected to raise earlier, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) is looking to sell 35 million units, made up of shares and warrants. Earlier this year, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital III had planned to sell 40 million units, priced at $10 apiece.

SPACs are publicly listed companies that are raised with the intention of merging with a private company at a later date. For the company going public, a merger with a blank-check company serves as an alternative to a traditional IPO.

Apollo, a global alternative asset management firm, has raised hundreds of millions of dollars through multiple blank-check companies so far, with some of its SPACs already landing deals.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital III will list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "APGC".

Credit Suisse, Apollo Global Securities, BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs are among the underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 Top IPO Stocks to Buy in 2022

2021 has been a wild period for growth stocks. Some names are now (as of December) in the midst of a third pullback this past year and down double-digit percentages from their all-time highs. Among the hardest-hit stocks are recent IPOs, which tend to be especially volatile in their first year as publicly-traded companies.
STOCKS
GlobeSt.com

Report: Blackstone in Talks to Acquire Stake in One Manhattan West

Blackstone is in advanced talks to acquire a 49% stake in One Manhattan West, a 2.1-million-square-foot building that delivered in 2019 and is now more than 90% leased, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter. These talks with owners Brookfield Asset Management and Qatar Investment Authority were also reported by Bloomberg earlier this month.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Listed Companies#Spacs#Apgc#Apollo Global Securities#Bofa Securities#Goldman Sachs
marketplace.org

Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

We all know the companies the pandemic has helped: Amazon, Zoom, whichever company makes sourdough yeast. ​Here’s another one: private equity. Those are the firms of Wall Street suits that buy big companies (often ones with lots of debt), radically revamp them and then try to sell them off at a big profit.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) inched 0.68% higher to $3,400.35 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Amazon.com Inc. closed $372.73 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 2.49% to $43.88 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.03% to 4,620.64 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.81 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Waste and recycling platform Rubicon is going public via merger with Founder SPAC in $1.7 billion deal

Rubicon, a cloud-based waste and recycling platform operator, is going public by merging with special-purpose acquisition corporation Founder SPAC in a deal with an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, after which the Lexington, Ky.-based company will be renamed Rubicon Technologies and trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "RBT." It will continue to be led by Nate Morris, founder and CEO, and other managers, the companies said in a joint statement. Rubicon was founded in 2008 with a $10,000 line of credit and generated revenue of more than $500 million in 2019 and 2020. Customers include Walmart , Starbucks and FedEx , along with city governments including Kansas City, MO, Baltimore, MD, and Columbus, OH. The new company will have about $432 million in cash from the SPAC and a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, that includes investments from Palantir Technologies , the New Zealand Super Fund, and Rodina Capital. Proceeds will be used to expand and invest in software.
LEXINGTON, KY
pymnts

Platform Businesses Dominate End of Year SPAC, IPO Activity

We’re at the very tail end of 2021, and depending on where — and when — you look, the SPAC sector is either dead or rising, phoenix-like, from ashes. But in general, the last few weeks have shown increased activity for public listings, both traditional and through tie ups with blank check firms.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 1.98% to $334.90 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.47% to 15,180.43 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $49.43 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

TeleSign to go public via a SPAC deal at $1.3 billion valuation

TeleSign provides security, authentication, fraud detection, compliance, and reputation scoring solutions through its APIs. North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NAAC), a publicly-traded SPAC with $380 million in trust, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with TeleSign. Upon closing, the company will be named TeleSign, Inc., and TeleSign's common shares are...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

250K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy