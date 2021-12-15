ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK inflation hits decade high, pressuring Bank of England

By PAN PYLAS, Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the Bank of...

Reuters

Dollar jumps as Omicron spreads amid rate-hike talk

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Friday as traders retreated from riskier currencies amid talk of interest rate hikes by central bankers and concerns about the spread of Omicron cases. The dollar index against major currencies rose 0.7%, recouping all of the value it had lost...
World Bank
farmvilleherald.com

Inflation hits all time high

If you have bought a gallon of milk, a gallon of gas, a used car or shopped at the Dollar Tree, you know inflation is at an all-time high. According to Trading Economics, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. accelerated to 6.8% in November, the highest since June 1982.
CNN

Inflation is bad enough. One country is making it even worse

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — Unnerved by surging prices, the Bank of England...
ihsmarkit.com

UK Flash PMI signals economic slowdown as Omicron hits service sector, inflation peak in sight as price pressures cool

The flash PMI data show the UK economy being hit once again by COVID-19, with growth slowing sharply at the end of the year led by a steep drop in spending on services by households. Some brighter news came through from manufacturing, where an easing of supply chain delays helped lift production growth, but more importantly also helped take some upward pressure off prices to hint at a peaking of inflation.
CNBC

IMF warns Bank of England against inflation inaction ahead of key vote

LONDON — The International Monetary Fund has urged the Bank of England to avoid "inaction bias" as it gears up for a key vote Thursday on when to hike interest rates in the face of high inflation. The Bank's Monetary Policy Committee surprised markets in November by voting 7-2...
94.1 Duke FM

Japan’s wholesale inflation hits record high as price pressure broadens

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s wholesale inflation hit a record 9.0% in November, pushing gains for a ninth straight month, a sign upward pressure on prices from supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs were broadening. The rising cost pressures, coupled with a weak yen that inflates the price of imported...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
The Independent

EU set to move to ensure medicines continue to flow between GB and NI

The European Union is set to announce proposals to ensure medicines can continue to flow unimpeded from Great Britain into Northern Ireland European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic is expected to announce proposed new legislation on Friday.The UK’s Brexit Minister Lord Frost is understood to be aware of the development and is also expected to make a statement.The issues surrounding medicines stem from the outworkings of the Northern Ireland Protocol a part of the Brexit deal which means Northern Ireland remains covered by the EU’s pharmaceutical regulations.We believe the proposals solve all the issues that were raised about medicinesAs...
