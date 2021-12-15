Autism Flashcards: Aiding Learning and Communication

The School of Communication Experience Day made its first post-COVID debut this November. With booths and current students all around, the SoC Experience Day is known as a fun and informative event for SoC majors and those who may be interested in what the SoC has to offer. The idea for the event came from a group of seniors in 2018. They decided to help plan an event that would introduce new and potential School of Communication students to everything the SoC has to offer in terms of classes, organizations, and opportunities. Senior Strategic and Corporate Communication major, Hannah Anderson, was a part of the team who organized the event this semester. “The goal of SoC Experience Day is to introduce potential majors to the school, and help younger people in the major navigate it,” she said.
