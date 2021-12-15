ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

7 Day Forecast

By Timmy Albertson
WHIZ
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight, and then partly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 47°. South winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25...

whiznews.com

Comments / 0

State
Indiana State
State
Nebraska State
kennythepirate.com

Severe Weather Possible and Christmas Day Forecast for Disney World

Will weather impact your plans this week in Disney World? We have one system to watch in this week leading up to Christmas that could bring some severe weather. Get the details on rain chances this week and what the weather will be like Christmas Day. Holiday Season Changes. Crowds...
CHRISTMAS, FL
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: What a difference a day makes! Highs in the mid 40s

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. What a difference a day makes! Many communities are waking up 30 degrees colder than Sunday morning. The cold front that brought us rain and falling temperatures has moved out and high pressure has moved in with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures to kick off this Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but wind chills are in the 20s. There is still a little bit of a breeze, but it will start to relax as the day goes on. Expect sunshine with increasing clouds as the next system approaches. Conditions will stay dry and cold with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Map#Rain Shower
CBS Miami

Very Warm Then Stormy Followed By A Cool Blast, All In Time For Christmas

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Strong storms coming to South Florida on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Before then, Monday remains very muggy and warm with highs in the low to mid-80s. The sea breeze will form and push inland this afternoon with only a few showers that might pop up over the western cities. Then get ready for more rain with scattered showers and storms rolling in from the Gulf of Mexico by late Tuesday morning. The Lower Keys will get the rain first followed by Miami-Dade and Broward by early afternoon and through the evening hours. Weather forecast model shows storms moving...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Temps Fall Monday, With More Snow Expected Up North Tuesday

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Twin Cities already reached a high of 24 degrees early Monday morning, and a dry, cold frontal passage will drop temperatures throughout the day, according to WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor. A cool front being driven by the jet stream is bringing colder air into northwestern Minnesota. Temperatures will fall into the mid-20s by Monday morning, making it the warmest this week at the bus stop. But up north, that colder air will start to sneak in, which will drift south through the day. So by noon, we’ll...
MINNESOTA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Chicago Tribune

Still no snow in the forecast. Tuesday Chicago will likely pass the mark for the latest 1st measurable snow of the season.

Chicago will likely break a record on Tuesday for the latest first measurable snow of the cold-weather season, according to forecasters. On Monday (barring an unexpected heavy snow late in the day), Chicago tied the record, which dates back to Dec. 20, 2012. There is no snow in the forecast until possibly well beyond Christmas. There has been some snow so far this season. But instead of having ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Sunny & Chilly Start To The Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore area woke up Monday to the coldest air we’ve seen since last winter. The low at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport was a harsh 27° with the suburbs north and west starting their day in the upper teens and low 20s. Thanks to high pressure in control of the forecast, plenty of sunshine is in store, with some clouds arriving Tuesday afternoon. Despite the beautiful blue skies, temperatures will struggle to surpass the low 40s. That means we won’t make it to the normal high for the day, which is 46°. Another very cold night is in store, with temperatures...
MARYLAND STATE
wtoc.com

First Alert Weather Day: Cold, breezy washout of a Tuesday in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front moved through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday evening; much chillier air and a brisk wind has returned to the area behind it. The front has shifted south and is draped along the Florida Peninsula Monday morning. An approaching wave of low pressure will ride along the front over the next 36-hours and pass just south of our area Tuesday and early Wednesday.
SAVANNAH, GA
AL.com

Christmas Day forecast: It’s going to be a warm one

Christmas Day is coming up on Saturday, and it looks like it’s going to be on the warm side across Alabama with above-average temperatures. There’s a chance some could see a little rain too, but it’s still uncertain who, what, when and how much. Temperatures on Saturday,...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies For This Week

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear skies will continue. A brief cool-down on Wednesday before much warmer temps for Christmas Eve. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, Monday ties the “Latest First Measurable Snow” for Chicago. Meaning, this winter season will have the least measurable snowfall on record, assuming we get measurable snow. (Credit: CBS)  Also, with only a trace of snow reported for December 2021, this is the least snowy December on record. It’s also tied with three other Decembers. It looks like we’re looking unlikely to pick up snow in the next week. (Credit: CBS) Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low 24. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 41. Extended Forecast:  Highs drop into the low 30s for Wednesday but climb back into the 50s by Christmas Eve. Temperatures looks to drop a bit by Christmas Day.  
CHICAGO, IL
paininthepass.info

Dreaming Of A White Christmas In The 5 Day Forecast

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This week weather forecast for Monday December 20 through Friday Christmas Eve December 24 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be cold, partly sunny, and the high of...
ENVIRONMENT

