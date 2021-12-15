7 Day Forecast

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast. What a difference a day makes! Many communities are waking up 30 degrees colder than Sunday morning. The cold front that brought us rain and falling temperatures has moved out and high pressure has moved in with mostly clear skies and cold temperatures to kick off this Monday morning. Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but wind chills are in the 20s. There is still a little bit of a breeze, but it will start to relax as the day goes on. Expect sunshine with increasing clouds as the next system approaches. Conditions will stay dry and cold with highs in the mid 40s with wind chills in the 30s.

