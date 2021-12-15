9 Classy Book Scanners to Help You Embrace Digital Reading

It’s been almost a decade since we started embracing digitization in various spheres of our lives. Digitization enables us to go paperless and contribute to the benefit of the environment. Books are one of the first products to be digitized, and digital book scanners are the fastest way to do it.

These book scanners are also the most efficient and fastest way to do so. There are many well-known advantages of digital books compared to their physical counterparts. Different types of scanners on the market are able to convert paper books into digital versions by simply scanning the pages. We hope this list will make it easier for you to find the perfect scanner for your needs!

Source: CZUR/Amazon

The patented flattening curved book page technology is what sets the CZUR ET18 Pro Professional Document Scanner apart from its competitors. Other than the high-quality 18MP Sony camera, this device is also A3 and A4 applicable, which means that it can scan the whole page of the book without any difficulty.

It also has built-in OCR software, which means that you can convert your scanned document into a digital file for your convenience. You can scan around 650 to 700-page books within an hour using this machine.

Source: CZUR/Amazon

The CZUR Aura-B book scanner provides an accurate scan of books without any damage to the spine, covers, or pages. It has an ultra-fast scanning speed which creates glare-free and non-flickering pages.

The AI algorithm scans images five times quicker than any other scanner on the market. This means you can spend less time searching for documents, more time reading them, and more time saving them for future use. Also, the machine requires no WiFi or Bluetooth connection as it uses a USB connection facility.

The 32 LED light of the Aura B book scanner eliminates shadows and brings out details in scans, while 2 supplemental side lights provide additional illumination for difficult surfaces like glossy paper stock with photos embedded on them.

Source: Fujitsu/Amazon

The Fujitsu ScanSnap SV600 is a popular book scanner that allows the scanning of books without damaging them. It has the ability to scan a page in 3 seconds.

It comes with Multi-Document Detection which detects multiple documents in one scanning session, saving time and effort. The Auto Book Correction function automatically determines whether or not the scanned pages are from a book, correcting the curved distortion.

Furthermore, the Point Retouch function will remove all the finger marks that are captured while scanning. You can also set a fixed time interval so that the ScanSnap SV600 can scan pages in real-time.

Source: CZUR/Amazon

Portability is the cynosure of the CZUR Shine800 Pro as it aims to replace all book scanners that are heavy. The CZUR machine apparently weighs only 1.6 lbs (0.75 kg) and increases the overall efficiency.

Apart from being a traditional book scanner, the CZUR Shine800 Pro is also a good camera that scans documents that you wish to display in virtual meetings or remote teaching sessions. It has a wide application in the market from classrooms to offices, from recording lectures to scanning documents on the go.

Source: OCNBLU/Amazon

OCNBLU Document and Camera Scanner is a multifunctional scanner that allows you to scan documents and photos with the same machine. This is not only a space-saving solution but also an energy-saving one. The device scans up to A3 size pages and has a soft mat included in the package.

If you’re especially facing problems in scanning books on a flat-bed scanner, we recommend going for this product. It can scan two pages at a time by automatically flattening the curved pages. The OCNBLU scanner is also a reliable digital presenter compatible with tools like Zoom, Google Meet, and Skype.

Source: iOCHOW/Amazon

The iOCHOW S3 Book Scanner is designed to be portable and lightweight. It is foldable and can fit into a backpack or briefcase. So if you’re looking for a book scanner that you can frequently take with you while traveling, this is a good fit to consider.

The scanner has a 17 MP camera that scans crystal-clear images of documents that have up to A3 size papers. It also comes with 9 built-in LED lights for better quality scans even in the dark, without a spotlight or any additional equipment needed.

The iOCHOW S3 Book Scanner is a multipurpose scanner that can be used by artists, students, and teachers. It has a flattening curve technology that allows it to work with books, magazines, and posters. However, this is not compatible with the macOS, so make sure you’re using Windows before opting for this device.

Source: NetumScan/Amazon

The NetumScan Book & Document Scanner is a lightweight, portable scanning device that can be easily carried around for on-the-go scanning needs. This device has a wide variety of features including the ability to project the captured image in real-time, video recording, and powerful OCR text recognition.

The NetumScan scanner also has an 8 megapixel CMOS sensor for capturing images with high resolution. It is made with durable materials so that it can withstand being used on the go or in an office environment.

The NetumScan scanner can capture A4-size papers; you can also shoot videos and display them in real-time using this machine. It is an affordable scanning solution for any organization or individual that needs to digitize their paperwork.

Source: VIISAN/Amazon

VIISAN Book Scanner is a multi-language document scanner that scans and stores documents in digital format. The scanner has high resolution and advanced image processing capabilities, thanks to a 21MP camera resolution.

It also has curve flattening technology to make sure the scanned document does not have any curves which would distort the content of the scanned document. The VIISAN Book Scanner has multiple operating modes, which makes it a cakewalk to use. Plus, it comes with a plethora of features like punch hole removal, automatic text orientation, barcode recognition, and much more.

The VIISAN scanner is perfect for organizations that need to scan books or documents in any language and orientation. It enables these organizations to be able to digitize their collections and make them accessible for future generations.

Source: CZUR/Amazon

The CZUR ET16 Plus Advanced Book Scanner is a high-performance book scanner with flattening curve technology, which makes the text easier to read. It has a 16 MP camera which offers high-quality scans.

The ET 16 Plus Advanced Book Scanner is so fast that it can scan a 300-page easily within ten minutes - about ten times faster than the traditional scanner. It also offers lifetime-free OCR software that is able to read 186 languages. You can edit scanned materials after the scanning is over. The ET 16 Book Scanner also comes with 10 LED lights and 2 supplemental lights which ensures shadowless scanning.

