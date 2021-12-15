ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Barcelona striker Aguero announces retirement due to heart condition

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Barcelona and Argentina striker Sergio Aguero announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with a heart condition, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year career during which he scored more than 400 goals. Aguero was taken to hospital on Oct....

