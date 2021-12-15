ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo admits she was “definitely guilty” of looking for clues in other artists’ lyrics

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the reasons Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license” first blew up is because fans were scouring the lyrics, looking for clues regarding what was going on in her love life. But Olivia says she can’t be angry about that, because she used to do the same...

Monroe County Advocate

Olivia Rodrigo: There's a lack of humanity on social media

Olivia Rodrigo thinks there's a lack of "humanity" on social media. The 18-year-old singer - who has more than a million followers on Twitter and 20 million followers on Instagram - admits that using social media platforms can be "tricky". Asked about her personal approach to social media, Olivia explained:...
Billboard

It Looks Like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Will Be at the Very Place She Got Her Driver’s License

Olivia Rodrigo has filmed her very own “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR — and it looks like it took place at the very spot she was issued her driver’s license. “Calling all Olivia Rodrigo-heads: Tomorrow, NPR Music will premiere the Tiny Desk (home) concert from the acclaimed singer-songwriter(!!!!!!),” NPR Music tweeted along with a photo of the performance, which features the Sour star wearing a fuzzy purple and red sweater with her hair in pigtails. From the photo, it appears that Rodrigo chose to stage her virtual concert at the mystical place where she was awarded her first driver’s license: the DMV.
Gephardt Daily

Olivia Rodrigo to make Orem tour stop in April

OREM, Utah, Dec. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Olivia Rodrigo will be making a tour stop in Orem in April 2022. The Sour Tour begins on April 2, 2022 in San Francisco, California and ends on July 7, 2022 in London, England. Rodrigo will be touring with special guests Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Olivia Rodrigo is taking her teen angst on tour

Olivia Rodrigo is planning on hitting the road in 2022. The "Drivers License" singer has announced her "Sour" tour in support of her debut album of the same name. Rodrigo, 18, will kick off the tour in San Francisco in April and winds down in London in July. Meanwhile, the...
TODAY.com

Olivia Rodrigo on how her grandpa predicted she'd be a performer when she was born

Olivia Rodrigo’s musical career has been an absolute whirlwind. Last year, the 18-year-old singer-songwriter signed her first record deal. This year, her debut single, “Drivers License,” broke Spotify records and skyrocketed her straight to her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. And since then, it’s been nothing but more hits and accolades for the Gen Z entertainer who’s known for infusing her songs with personal emotions and experiences.
Extra

Olivia Rodrigo Talks Grammys and More

Olivia Rodrigo is just 18 and is the definition of music right now as her massive hits dominate the radio waves and charts. “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with Olivia at Variety’s 2021 Music Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock/GIRLS5EVA, where she talked about her mega-hit song “Driver’s License.”. Rodrigo also...
The Press

Olivia Rodrigo teams up with Casetify

Olivia Rodrigo has teamed up with Casetify on a new collection of phone cases. The 'drivers license' singer creatively directed and handpicked all the designs for a Hardened Heart collection for the lifestyle brand and had a great time working on the project. She said: “It was really cool to...
energy941.com

Olivia Rodrigo Named ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ By TIME

Olivia Rodrigo was named “Entertainer of the Year” for 2021 by TIME. This is just the latest honor for Olivia who rocketed into superstardom in 2021. Her year began January 8th with the release of “Drivers License“. The song hit a chord with fans and by January 23rd, she became the youngest solo artist ever to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where her song stayed for eight weeks!
Laredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘Sour Tour’ Dates

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo — who was honored at Variety’s Hitmakers awards on Saturday — has announced dates for the her 2022 “Sour Tour” in support of her RIAA double-platinum certified debut album, “Sour.”. Kicking off April 2 in San Francisco, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities...
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announced As Music Week’s Artist Of The Year For 2021

As she is announced as the magazine’s Artist Of The Year for 2021, Olivia Rodrigo has told Music Week that the “honesty and vulnerability” in her music drove her astronomical success this year. The “Drivers License” singer stars on the cover of the new issue of Music...
KTVB

Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' at a California DMV

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing "drivers license" to the DMV! As part of NPR's Tiny Desk series, the 18-year-old singer performed some of her biggest hits at a California DMV. "We are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it," Rodrigo admitted, after kicking things off with her track, "good 4 u."
inquirer.com

Olivia Rodrigo is coming to the Met Philly

Olivia Rodrigo is playing two shows at the Met Philadelphia in May. The 18-year-old sensation, the biggest new artist of 2021 with her breakthrough single “Drivers License” and debut album Sour, will bring her first-ever headlining tour to the North Broad Street opera house on May 6 and 7. The...
fox7austin.com

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

AUSTIN, Texas - Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. The singer is bringing her Sour Tour to Austin with special guest Holly Humberstone on Friday, May 13, 2022. You must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59 AM to access...
Vice

The Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Grammys drama, explained

Taylor’s double Album of the Year nod for 'Sour' and 'Evermore' is, well, no more. Here’s why. God bless Olivia Rodrigo, to whom drama seems to gravitate towards despite the fact she remains wholly unproblematic. When Sour dropped earlier this year, a string of artists seemed to come out of the woodwork pointing out vague similarities between their work and the songs on Olivia’s debut album; representatives for Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent and Hayley Williams all got their part of the coin for the “interpolation” of their tracks. So when it came to Grammys time, and Olivia racked up a cool seven nominations including one for Album of the Year, Taylor, Jack and St. Vincent automatically earned nominations for that prize too. But now, that trio’s names have been removed from the ballot. Confused? Well, here’s why.
Highsnobiety

It's Brutal Out There For Olivia Rodrigo Stans

According to Twitter, where Rodrigo is currently trending, over 44,000 hopeful attendees queued up on Ticketmaster for a shot at seeing the "Brutal" singer live. live footage of me getting olivia rodrigo tickets this morning pic.twitter.com/IwqVGZhk2w. — lauren garafano✨ (@laurengarafano) December 10, 2021. It's worth noting that the venues...
Music Week

Olivia Rodrigo stars on the cover of the new Music Week

As 2021 draws to a close, Music Week is delighted to unveil the all-conquering Olivia Rodrigo as both our brand new cover star and our Artist Of The Year. In our huge 8-page cover story, we speak to Rodrigo all about her phenomenal breakthrough – from releasing Drivers License on an unsuspecting public, through to her debut album, Sour, sparking an avalanche of sales, streams and broken records. And, of course, there's the big question of what happens next.
