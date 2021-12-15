Olivia Rodrigo admits she was “definitely guilty” of looking for clues in other artists’ lyrics

Taylor’s double Album of the Year nod for 'Sour' and 'Evermore' is, well, no more. Here’s why. God bless Olivia Rodrigo, to whom drama seems to gravitate towards despite the fact she remains wholly unproblematic. When Sour dropped earlier this year, a string of artists seemed to come out of the woodwork pointing out vague similarities between their work and the songs on Olivia’s debut album; representatives for Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent and Hayley Williams all got their part of the coin for the “interpolation” of their tracks. So when it came to Grammys time, and Olivia racked up a cool seven nominations including one for Album of the Year, Taylor, Jack and St. Vincent automatically earned nominations for that prize too. But now, that trio’s names have been removed from the ballot. Confused? Well, here’s why.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO