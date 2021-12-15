ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters on Wednesday rescued hundreds of people who fled to the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper and became trapped there after a major fire broke out. Hours later, the fire service said the blaze was extinguished. In addition to those on the roof, dozens jammed into narrow areas...

www.thenewstribune.com

abc7ny.com

Fire trapped scores of people in Hong Kong skyscraper, injuring 13

HONG KONG and LONDON -- Scores of people were trapped in a Hong Kong skyscraper on Wednesday after a major fire broke out, authorities said. Flames ignited at the World Trade Centre in Hong Kong's bustling Causeway Bay shopping district at around noon local time, setting scaffolding ablaze and forcing many people inside to flee to higher floors, where they awaited rescue, authorities said.
ACCIDENTS
healththoroughfare.com

Fire Breaks Out in Hong Kong and Causes Hundreds of People to Be Stuck at Rooftop

At least 13 citizens got injured after a fire broke out this Wednesday at the World Trade Center from Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, and they were sent to the hospital to receive medical care. As a result, the roof of a commercial building was filled with over 300 people who were forced to remain there for roughly three hours, as a new article posted in The New York Times reveals.
CHINA
The Independent

Firefighters rescue 300 people trapped inside Hong Kong World Trade Centre

Firefighters were able to rescue more than 300 people who were trapped on the rooftop of the 40-storey World Trade Centre in Hong Kong after a fire broke out in the building on Wednesday afternoon.At least 13 people were rushed to hospital, including a woman in her sixties in a semi-conscious condition with breathing difficulties.The fire broke out in an electrical switch room and spread to some scaffolding. The building is currently undergoing renovation and houses both offices and a large shopping mall.The injured are being treated at Ruttonjee Hospital, Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital and Queen Mary Hospital.No...
PUBLIC SAFETY
