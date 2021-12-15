ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muslim-American advocacy group executive fired for allegedly aiding anti-Muslim hate group: An "incredible violation of trust"

Cover picture for the articleA director of the Ohio Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Ohio) has been fired for allegedly aiding an anti-Muslim hate group, CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS-TV reports. CAIR-Ohio announced that its executive and legal director, Romin Iqbal, was terminated Tuesday for ethical and professional violations spanning several years....

