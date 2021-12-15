ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU, Germany send new warnings to Russia over Ukraine

By RAF CASERT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — (AP) — The chief of the European Union's executive warned Russia on Wednesday that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions,...

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
Russian diplomat: NATO is 'balancing on the edge of war'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that NATO is "balancing on the edge of war," and that if the alliance does not accede to Russian demands, his country will employ whatever "ways, means, and solutions" are necessary "to ensure our security," The Associated Press reports. These statements come...
Russia says its proposals can fix relations with U.S. -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia’s relations with the United States have not hit their lowest point yet and security proposals Moscow has made can help ease tensions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying on Saturday. Russia said here on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that NATO...
EU faces nuclear rift in decision on energy funds, future

The leaders of the European Union’s two most important nations faced reporters together during a joint news conference early Friday, a show of unity at the end of the EU's final summit of the year.Then two words - “nuclear energy” - intervened. Heading into the Christmas week, atomic power is a topic on which France and Germany broadly differ, and one that has become a big thorn in the side of the EU as the 27-nation bloc decides whether to include nuclear-generated energy among the economic activities that qualify for sustainable investment.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz who took office...
Russia demands talks on US, NATO containment amid Ukraine showdown

Russia on Friday unveiled proposals to contain the United States and NATO in the former Soviet Union and Eastern Europe, calling for urgent negotiations with Washington as it amasses forces near Ukraine. Another US official told reporters that the United States would respond "sometime next week" on a format for talks and said that Russia should already know that parts of the proposal will be "unacceptable" to Washington.
Russia envoy: Moscow may up the ante if West ignores demands

Russia may take unspecified new measures to ensure its security if the U.S. and its allies continue to take provocative action and ignore Moscow s demand for guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine a senior diplomat said Saturday.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov accused Western allies of continuously pushing the envelope in relations with Russia, and warned that Moscow could also up the ante if the West doesn't treat its demands seriously.Ryabkov's statement in an interview with the Interfax news agency came a day after Moscow submitted draft security documents demanding that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other...
While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
