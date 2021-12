DayZ has today launched its December 6 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes available as part of this patch. These patch notes are split between PC and console patch notes, which you can expect us to make clear with our notes below. Regardless, today’s update is designed to be a cleanup of the previous 1.15 patch. Featuring an array of bug fixes for both platforms, the major patch should feel just a bit cleaner with this new update. You shouldn’t go in expecting the whole nine yards though, as the DayZ team is focused on making sure the previous content patch is as strong as it can be. That’s likely for the better. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with DayZ in its December 6 update!

