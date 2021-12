The launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One has seen the roll out of an array of new content. Also, the update saw the arrival of Warzone Pacific and the new Caldera map. You can explore the new point of interest, travel around the island in new vehicles, and more. The Automaton has proven that it is able to take over in Vanguard‘s multiplayer. Players have quickly noticed that it is just as lethal in Caldera. With the best attachments, you can build a strong Automaton class in Warzone Pacific.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO