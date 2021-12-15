ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Low 70s today, even warmer for rest of the week and weekend

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXBWm_0dNM4bEL00
Even warmer temps to end the week, into weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Above average temperatures will continue to climb through the next several days. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking a partly to, at times, mostly cloudy day with a brief sprinkle or light shower. Temperatures will be in the low 70s.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

A brightening of the sky on Thursday will drive temperatures up to near 80 degrees. There may be some patchy fog in the early morning hours each day.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 through Sunday and, while most of the time will be dry, Saturday looks to be the ‘pick day’ of the weekend for outdoor events.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a scattered shower.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
43K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy