Environment

Tonight's Forecast: Cloudy, spotty shower, strong winds, warm

By Anthony Domol
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Anthony Domol: Our mild conditions stick around overnight as near record high temperatures are likely early Thursday as another strong storm system moves into the region. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s early in the morning before falling through the day. We think the core of the strongest winds will occur late tonight into daybreak Thursday morning. Wind gusts around 60 mph are likely along the lakeshore, with wind gusts between 50 and 55 mph inland. A HIGH WIND WARNING has been posted for Oceana, Muskegon, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Ottawa counties. The strongest winds will occur in these areas. A WIND ADVISORY has been posted for Kent, Montcalm, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Both the advisory and warning remain in effect through 4 P.M. Thursday. We expect power outages to be possible across the state. Cooler temperatures in the 30s will follow the rest of the week. There's a chance for some light snow and mixed precipitation on Saturday. Very small chances exist for any accumulating snow before Christmas.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and very windy with a chance of showers. Temps rather steady in the upper 50s to lower 60s! Winds south/southwest at 20 to 30 mph. Gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers early in the morning as a strong cold front slides through the state. Very windy! Highs in the lower 60s early, then falling into the upper 30s by early evening. Some sunshine develops through the morning. Winds from the southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible. Scattered power outages are likely with this event!

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and colder. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of a few snowflakes and light mixed precipitation. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

