Video Games

‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ mod lets you play as a bartender or shepherd

By Jen Allen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Red Dead Redemption 2 mod lets you play the game in a more wholesome way than you’re used to, providing players with the chance to earn an honest living as a bartender, dock worker, or deliveryman. The PC-based Jobs Mod developed by game modder, Bolmin was...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bartender#Christmas#Bartending#Red Dead Redemption 2#Jobs Mod#Pcgamesn#Dock#Red Dead Online
Comments / 0

