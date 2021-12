HARTFORD - The Spirit of Doc Basketball Classic at Trinity College matched up Bristol Central and Southington boys basketball for both teams’ first game of the season. The Rams led by four points at halftime, but pulled away later in the game to win 55-29 as their defense played well all game and held the Blue Knights to 11 made field goal. Southington was outscored 29-7 in the second half and made one shot in the third quarter as it failed to finish shot attempts regardless of how open the shooter was.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 21 HOURS AGO