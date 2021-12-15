ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Nomad Base Station wireless charger $120

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nomad has launched a new wireless charger this week in the form of the Base Station priced at $120. The new wireless charger is now equipped with magnets allowing you to easily position your phone in the most optimal area. The Base Station is equipped with three high-power coils and charges...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Charging#Charger#Qi#Nomad Base Station#Iphone
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
TV SHOWS
hometheaterreview.com

Best Dolby Atmos Soundbar: Atmos Doing the Utmost

Soundbars don’t just make your TV louder. With a Dolby Atmos compatible soundbar, you immerse yourself in a big cinema experience from the comfort of your couch. Dolby Atmos is positional sound software that mimics a movie theater’s surround sound experience. Atmos is becoming increasingly more available on household devices, but what’s more exciting is that many popular streaming services like Netflix, Tidal, Prime Video, and Apple Music keep offering more and more Dolby Atmos content.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
mactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: 3-in-1 Night Light, Wireless Charger & Smartphone Stand

3-in-1 Night Light, Wireless Charger & Smartphone Stand is a dimmable night light, with Max 15W fast wireless charger, and a 180° adjustable phone stand. 3-in-1 Night Light, Wireless Charger & Smartphone Stand: With 3 Functions in 1, This Versatile Device Powers Up Your Phone While Adding a Warm Light to Your Home, Office, or Bedroom – Just $27.99!
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Ikea Nordmärke portable wireless charger details revealed by the FCC

Ikea is starting to distribute a new wireless charging puck with a built-in battery. The discovery of this Nordmärke-branded portable charger came from a reader of German tech news outlet mobiFlip (via Engadget), who purchased the product from an Ikea in Cologne for €19.99 Euros ($22.57). We couldn’t find any...
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Ikea launches a portable wireless charger, but only in Germany for now

(Pocket-lint) - The renowned purveyor of flat-packed frustration has launched a new gadget, the Nordmärke portable wireless charger. According to a report from Mobiflip, the charger has seen a silent launch and is exclusive to Germany, for the time being. The new device is Qi-certified and has a 6500mAh lithium-ion...
ELECTRONICS
Black Enterprise

Ditch Your Wired And Tired Apple Watch Charger For This Wireless Keychain Powerhouse

If there’s one thing that’s most annoying about phone and smartwatch chargers, it has to be the frequency with which the cords become tangled. There are few things more maddening than needing to charge your phone or smartwatch only to have to solve a Rubik’s Cube just to untangle the wires. Not only are wires prone to becoming tangled, but doing so over time leads to them shorting and ultimately being rendered useless.
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

This minimalist magnetic charging station can wirelessly power 3 devices at once

Many wireless charging stations are bulky behemoths that dominate the landscape wherever you end up putting them. But switching back to cords simply isn’t an option. The StepUp magnetic wireless charging station offers the best of both worlds. It’s a compact charging station with three wireless zones that doesn’t take up your whole nightstand. And two of those charging zones disappear when you’re not using them! Plus, it’s on sale for just $59.99 (regularly $89).
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

INVZI 100W GaN USB-C Multiport Charger supports 15W MagSafe fast wireless charging

Boost your power with the INVZI 100W GaN USB-C Multiport Charger. This impressive gadget offers 15-watt MagSafe fast wireless charging. Not only that, but this GaN charger also boasts compatibility with the iPhone 12 and delivers fast-charging up to a maximum of 100 watts. With this INVZI gadget, you can power up to 4 devices at the same time, simultaneously quick charging them all. Furthermore, it includes three powerful USB-C ports as well as one USB-A port. In fact, there are two 100W USB-C ports, a 20W USB-C port, and an 18W USB-C port. Using the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, it can power up two MacBooks at the same time! Finally, 60% smaller than other chargers, it’s a compact device you can take anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung Could Launch A New Wireless Charger Alongside Galaxy S22

Samsung could soon launch a new fast wireless charger. The unannounced charger has just passed through FCC’s certification process, revealing a few details on the way. We can also partially see the charging brick in test setup photos, enough to reveal its shape. The upcoming wireless charger from Samsung...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ gets benchmarked

Samsung is holding a CES press event on the 4th of January, we are expecting to see a number of new devices including the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+. There will be a number of models in the Galaxy Tab S8 range, including the Ultra model we heard about previously.
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

OnePlus Reveals New Z2 Wireless Earbuds

Chinese electronics company OnePlus has revealed its new wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Z2, which come with 38 hours of battery life. For something so small, the Z2 buds are packed with features, including Active Noise Cancellation and Google Fast Pair for an instant connection, according to OnePlus. To facilitate this long battery life, the buds support Fast Charge, which can deliver a five-hour charge in roughly 10 minutes.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Cupra Born EV to cost £33,735 on the road in the UK

Cupra has revealed that its new electric vehicle, the Cupra Born will start at 33,735 in the UK, this is for the V1 model, the V2 model will cost £34,190 and the V3 model £37,375. The first deliveries of the new Cupra Born EV will start in late...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
400K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy