New Nomad Base Station wireless charger $120

Boost your power with the INVZI 100W GaN USB-C Multiport Charger. This impressive gadget offers 15-watt MagSafe fast wireless charging. Not only that, but this GaN charger also boasts compatibility with the iPhone 12 and delivers fast-charging up to a maximum of 100 watts. With this INVZI gadget, you can power up to 4 devices at the same time, simultaneously quick charging them all. Furthermore, it includes three powerful USB-C ports as well as one USB-A port. In fact, there are two 100W USB-C ports, a 20W USB-C port, and an 18W USB-C port. Using the latest Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, it can power up two MacBooks at the same time! Finally, 60% smaller than other chargers, it’s a compact device you can take anywhere.
