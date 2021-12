If you ask crypto insiders, many of the bad investment decisions inexperienced cryptocurrency buyers make can be attributed to two different types of fear. One is FOMO — fear of missing out — which leads people to buy high, after a rally is well underway. The other is FUD — fear, uncertainty and doubt — which is why overcautious investors opt to not buy (or, worse, to sell) when prices are low.

