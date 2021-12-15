ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJPW World Tag League 2021 Champions Crowned

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto are the NJPW World Tag League 2021 champions. The CHAOS duo defeated EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi in the final of the tournament. As with most Bullet Club matches, there was outside interference from Dick Togo, but Goto &...

Fightful

Fightful

