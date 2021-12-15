ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville police search for suspects in early morning stabbing

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in stable, but critical condition after he was stabbed during an incident involving two other people, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called out to the University Place Apartments in the Arlington area just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, where police said a man knocked on a friend’s door and told her that he had been stabbed.

Here’s a map of the area for a better idea of where police are investigating:

Rescue personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he has life-threatening injuries.

JSO said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, said he was stabbed by two males, but was uncooperative with police, and did not provide a description of the suspects or where the stabbing happened.

The sheriff’s office believes the stabbing was not a random attack and that the man and the other two people involved may know each other.

They also believe the stabbing occurred in the nearby area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police.

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

