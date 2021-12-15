ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday books: Nonfiction

By Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where...

Washington Post

Nonfiction books gave my grandkids no joy last Christmas. It was my fault.

A year ago, as the holidays approached, I wrote a column with this headline: “Will my grandkids still love me if I buy them nonfiction?”. I bought such books for the three boys anyhow. But, as I feared, they didn’t read them. I said in that column it was a waste of time: “A child thinks: Nonfiction? You mean textbooks. Ugh.”
dailytrib.com

Holiday book recommendations from Highland Lakes librarians

Once you’ve read The Picayune Magazine, you’ll need something else to cozy up to in the evening after a busy day of holiday activities. Check out this list of family-friendly holiday reads compiled by library staff in Burnet and Llano counties. PICTURE BOOKS. “All-of-a-Kind Family Hanukkah”. Written by...
Literary Hub

The New Outliers: How Creative Nonfiction Became a Legitimate, Serious Genre

Many of my students, and even some younger colleagues, think—assume—that creative nonfiction is just part of the literary ecosystem; it’s always been around, like fiction or poetry. In many ways, of course, they are right: the kind of writing that is now considered to be under the creative nonfiction umbrella has a long and rich history. Many, of course, look to Michel de Montaigne as the father of the modern essay, but, to my mind, the more authentic roots of creative nonfiction are in the eighteenth century: Daniel Defoe’s historical narratives, Benjamin Franklin’s autobiography, Thomas Paine’s pamphlets, and Samuel Johnson’s essays built a foundation for later writers such as Charles Dickens, Edgar Allen Poe, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau.
Literary Hub

The Best Reviewed Nonfiction of 2021

Well, friends, another grim and grueling plague year is drawing to a close, and that can mean only one thing: it’s time to put on our Book Marks stats hats and tabulate the best reviewed books of the past twelve months. Yes, using reviews drawn from more than 150...
Esquire

The 10 Best Christmas Books to Read During the Holidays

Chances are, you and your loved ones have a favorite Christmas movie—something you watch every year that sends the spirit of the season coursing through your veins. You probably also have a favorite Christmas song. But do you have a favorite Christmas book? If the answer is “No,” or, “Yes, and it’s A Christmas Carol,” we’re here to bring some spice into your life.
villanova.edu

Try These Books Turned Hallmark Movies This Holiday Season

Who doesn’t love Hallmark movies…Okay, I know not everyone likes Hallmark movies. So if you don’t like cheesy holiday cheer, this isn’t the blog for you. If you’re one of the people who likes Hallmark’s holiday classics (or someone who doesn’t publicly share their Hallmark fandom) you’re going to want to keep reading.
fishersisland.net

Holiday Book Discussion: The Redemption of Scrooge

Dr. Rosanna Anderson will lead a discussion of The Redemption of Scrooge by Matt Rawle. Several copies of this book are available at Union Chapel. Send a message to Pastor Rosanna at anderson.rosanna@gmail.com for the Zoom link. All are welcome to participate whether or not you have read the book....
theparisreview.org

Annette Gordon-Reed, The Art of Nonfiction No. 11

Annette Gordon-Reed will always be most famous for having confirmed, beyond a reasonable doubt, the centuries-old rumors about Thomas Jefferson having had multiple children with a mixed-race woman named Sally Hemings, whom he owned. In 1997, armed with only the analog tools of traditional historiography, she made a resounding case for the relationship in Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings: An American Controversy. The book touched off a fierce debate followed a year later by the DNA testing of male descendants in Jefferson’s family, the results of which proved her theories. If that first book showed Gordon-Reed’s willingness to kick against consensus, the next revealed the scope of her historical thinking and writing. In The Hemingses of Monticello (2008), she reconstructs three generations of the Hemings family, whose lives and genealogies were intertwined with the Jeffersons’. (Sally Hemings herself was the child of Jefferson’s father-in-law, John Wayles, and an enslaved woman named Elizabeth Hemings.) That book won the Pulitzer Prize for History and the National Book Award. Gordon-Reed has been a Guggenheim Fellow, a MacArthur Fellow, and a fellow of the New York Public Library’s Cullman Center. In 2010, President Barack Obama presented her with a National Humanities Medal.
UPI News

Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Nightmare Alley, The Lost Daughter, Stay Close and other books are being adapted for film and television this spring. New adaptations will open in theaters and debut on streaming services in December, January and February. Some big-name stars are attached to movies and TV series based...
