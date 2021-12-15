26-Year-Old Driver In Critical Condition After Car Crashes Into Light Pole In Wrigleyville

A young driver has died after crashing into a telephone pole in Brockton, Massachusetts, Sunday night. Nineteen-year-old Tony Sostre was behind the wheel of a Mercedes car just before 9:30 p.m. when it hit the pole and then a tree on East Street near Hopkins Road, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.
FERNDALE, MI -- A 10-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a violent crash that occurred after two kids stole a car from a group home in Oakland County. The crash occurred near 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street in Ferndale on Nov. 17 after the 10-year-old and an 11-year-old stole the car from Methodist Children’s Home Society in Redford. A 16-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash in Speedway shortly after midnight on Thursday. The call came in about 12:10 a.m. in the area of Cunningham Road and W. 21st Street. Police say both vehicles were on Cunningham Road when the driver of a northbound SUV turned in front […]
CHICAGO (CBS)– One person died and three people, including a Chicago Firefighter, are in critical condition after a fire in Belmont Central.
The fire is believed to have started in the basement of an apartment building, located at 3138 N. Marmora Ave.
Officials have not identified the person who died.
The Chicago Fire Department confirmed the firefighter in critical condition at Loyola Medical Center. CFD said the firefighter had just celebrated his 1-year anniversary on the job.
The fire was put out by 2:30 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
A brother and sister who live on the first floor of the apartment building heard their dog barking and realized the building was on fire. They saw a burst of flames and evacuated.
CFD will be doing a canvas of the neighborhood in and around the 3100 block of N. Marmora at 10am, due to a civilian fatality, passing out fire saftey and smoke alarms.
CFD will pass out smoke alarms in the area Thursday morning.
A speeding Mercedes driver blew threw multiple red lights before crashing in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving the motorist dead and his passenger critically hurt, cops said. Kreshnik Kajtazaj was speeding east on Morris Park Ave. 1998 Mercedes-Benz ML 320, blowing through red lights, when he veered off the roadway near Haight Ave. and slammed into a pole about 12:15 a.m., police said. ...
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A Woodbury man was killed after his car crashed on Highway 36 in Roseville early Tuesday morning. According to Minnesota State Patrol, the 19-year-old driver was heading eastbound in a 1994 Toyota Corolla when the car left the road near Lexington Avenue, hit a guardrail and partially rolled onto its side around 2:30 a.m.
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 44-year-old woman was killed overnight when her car crashed into a light pole in Dearborn and caught on fire, police said. The single-car crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday (Dec. 13) in the 500 block of Town Center Drive, according to authorities. When officials arrived,...
(CBS4) – Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. On Monday, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison. By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The driver of a big rig died after the vehicle overturned and crashed in the area of Del Paso Road and I-5 Thursday morning, Sacramento police confirmed. A CBS13 photographer on the scene said the truck cab and trailer were upside down. The crash forced a...
PHOENIX — An 18-year-old and 70-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash involving three cars in north Phoenix Friday night, according to fire officials. Phoenix fire crews responded to the crash near 35th Avenue and Potter Drive around 8 p.m. Officials say both the 70-year-old man and the...
A 41-year-old pedestrian is hospitalized after he was struck by a car moments after he was released from nearby Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital and was caught shoplifting at a gas station, according to police. The man was transported to Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit where he is reported to be...
FONTANA (CBSLA) – A kind-hearted probation officer was killed as she was driving to deliver holiday gifts to the children of the inmates she served, and earlier today police arrested a possible street racing driver in connection to her death.
Dec. 16, 2021 (credit: CBS)
Relatives of Mariesha Collins are left heartbroken. They said Collins, who spent 27 years as a probation officer in LA County, had a smile that could light up a room.
In her home, gift wrapped presents and a table full of gift cards could be seen, all items she purchased for the Angel Tree Program run through her...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach Police are searching for a car they say hit a 4-year-old boy crossing the street with his family, and then took off. According to investigators, it happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday near the 500 block of Okeechobee Boulevard near The Square.
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A 15-year-old was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after a crash on northbound Interstate 15 Saturday. Officials said the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. when traffic began to slow at 5500 South on I-15. While vehicles began to slow due to traffic...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Six people are in critical condition after a crash in Sacramento County on Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash involved three vehicles and happened at the intersection of Calvine and Power Inn roads. Roads are not blocked off at the...
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD responded to a crash early Saturday morning that left one dead. IMPD confirmed the crash was a single-vehicle crash into a utility pole at the intersection of West 21st and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. The driver, adult male, fled the scene before officers arrived. The passenger, an adult female, was […]
A multi-vehicle collision on 19th Avenue and Jomax Road left five people injured, including four in critical condition, Capt. Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department reported on Sunday. When firefighters arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m., they found five people in need of medical attention, including three laying on...
SOLON, Ohio — An 85-year-old woman died late Friday after a car being chased by Solon police crashed into two other cars, police said. Sally Schultz of Chagrin Falls died in the crash, according to Solon police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Schultz was a passenger in one of the cars struck by the fleeing car, police said.
