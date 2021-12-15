Meghan Markle’s Morning Routine Allegedly Involves Googling Her Own Name Several Times, Anonymous Gossip Says

Has Meghan Markle become obsessed with what people are saying about her online? One tabloid claims Markle can’t help but Google her name several times a day. Let’s take a look at this latest piece of royal gossip.

(DIA DIPASUPIL/GETTY IMAGES)

A recent edition of OK! reports Meghan Markle is keeping a close eye on her public image. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly made a habit of Googling her name several times a day. “It’s the first thing she does every morning,” an inside source tells the tabloid.

“Then she’ll check websites right until bedtime, even though she’s got alerts set up to keep track of everything people say about her.” Apparently, Markle is keeping such a close watch because she’s in the process of reinventing herself as an entrepreneur and social activist.